Matchmaking Company Invents New National Holiday

TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A cultural counter-movement to celebrate intentional love, lasting partnership, and meaningful connection nationwide.After Hello, a national matchmaking and date coaching company, has declared Sunday, December 7th, 2025 as the first-ever ‘National Cuffing Day ’™. The new cultural holiday is designed to transform the casual idea of “cuffing season” into a movement that celebrates intentional love, aligned partnership, and meaningful human connection.“Cuffing Day is not about cuffing out of convenience,” said Ann Parnes, co-founder of After Hello. “It’s about honoring the universal desire for love, creating space for aligned and intentional relationships, and reminding people that life can feel fuller, healthier, and more meaningful when shared with the right partner.”“Singles today are telling us they want more than swipes and situationships,” added Maria Murray, co-founder of After Hello. “Cuffing Day is our way of celebrating love as something worth investing in, and creating a cultural moment where lasting connection is both valued and actively pursued.”Why National Cuffing Day?The launch of this new holiday arrives at a significant cultural moment. The U.S. Surgeon General has named loneliness a “public health crisis,” and research consistently links strong relationships to better mental, emotional, and physical health. The Harvard Study of Adult Development, the longest-running study on human happiness, found that close relationships are the strongest predictor of long-term well-being.How to ParticipateSign-ups for National Cuffing Day are open now at www.CuffingDay.com Individuals who register between now and December 7 will:• Join a curated community of intentional singles nationwide• Be considered as potential matches for After Hello clients• Be entered to win a six-month premium matchmaking membership, with the winner selected and announced on National Cuffing DayAbout National Cuffing DayNational Cuffing Day was founded by After Hello as a cultural counter-movement to both the fleeting nature of traditional “cuffing season” and the growing trend of staying “single on purpose.” While intentional singlehood has empowered many people to focus on self-growth, it has also left others feeling disconnected, unsure how to re-enter dating in a healthy way.Instead of settling for temporary companionship during the colder months, National Cuffing Day encourages people to approach relationships with clarity, intention, and heart—not just for a season, but as a way of life.About After HelloAfter Hello is a national matchmaking and date coaching company serving clients across the United States. Co-founded by Ann Parnes, a former attorney and certified life coach, and Maria Murray, a business consultant and operations expert, After Hello helps singles build aligned, intentional, and lasting relationships through personalized matchmaking andrelationship development.For more information, visit www.CuffingDay.com or www.AfterHello.com Press Contact:Charlotte Tutorinfo@afterhello.com504-603-6816Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube: @afterhellomatchmaking

