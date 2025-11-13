20 Years of Brosix.com - Celebrating Two Decades of Simplifying Team Communication

20 years brosix.com Brosix Logo

Brosix marks the 20th anniversary of its domain, reflecting on two decades of helping small and mid-sized teams communicate effortlessly.

Our goal is to give companies a messaging platform as easy and convenient as consumer apps, while meeting business needs for simple management and control.” — Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brosix, the secure and easy-to-use team messaging platform, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its domain Brosix.com - a milestone symbolizing twenty years of dedication to making workplace communication simple and effective.When Brosix.com was first registered in 2005, the founders had a clear vision: to bring the intuitive, friendly experience of consumer messaging apps into the business world. At a time when corporate tools were complex and costly to manage, Brosix set out to offer teams a private, easy-to-manage messaging space that just worked.“Our goal has always been to give companies a messaging platform that’s as easy to use as consumer apps - so employees can start using it right away without training,” said Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO of Brosix. “At the same time, it had to meet business needs for simple management and control, without complex setup or IT infrastructure.”Since its early days, Brosix has grown into a trusted communication platform used by thousands of teams worldwide - from healthcare and financial services to professional offices and small businesses. Its focus has remained unchanged: providing one secure space for fast, focused, and distraction-free communication.To mark the occasion, Brosix has shared the story of its journey and vision in a special anniversary post:Brosix continues to evolve while staying true to its roots - helping real teams do real work through effortless communication that simply works.Teams can start a free 14-day trial and experience Brosix at https://www.brosix.com

