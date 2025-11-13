ALM Automotive Group Partners with Georgia Swarm, Securing Naming Rights to ALMCARS.COM Goal Zone Club

At ALM Automotive Group, we believe in more than just selling cars—we believe in building relationships and supporting the communities we serve” — Robert Watkins

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Automotive Group, one of the Southeast’s largest and most trusted automotive retailers, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with the Georgia Swarm professional lacrosse team. As part of the Swarm’s milestone 10th season in Atlanta, ALM Automotive Group has secured naming rights to the Goal Zone Club at Gas South Arena, which will now be known as the ALMCARS.COM Goal Zone Club throughout the 2025–2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

This partnership underscores ALM Automotive Group’s commitment to building strong community connections and delivering memorable experiences beyond the showroom floor. With more than 8,000 vehicles in inventory over 200,000 sold vehicles, and a reputation for transparent pricing and customer-first service, ALM has become a household name across Metro Atlanta and the Southeast. Aligning with the Georgia Swarm allows ALM to extend its reach into the sports and entertainment arena, engaging directly with fans in a dynamic, high-energy environment.

Elevating the Fan Experience The ALMCARS.COM Goal Zone Club will serve as a premier hospitality destination inside Gas South Arena. Fans and partners can expect elevated amenities, exclusive seating, and immersive vehicle displays showcasing ALM’s diverse lineup of cars, trucks, and SUVs. The space is designed to reflect ALM’s brand values—innovation, accessibility, and excellence—while enhancing the overall game day experience for Swarm supporters.

In addition to the Goal Zone Club, the partnership includes prominent in-arena signage, digital branding, and promotional activations throughout the season. These elements ensure that ALM Automotive Group’s presence is felt both on and off the field, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the Atlanta community.

Shared Values of Community and Excellence “At ALM Automotive Group, we believe in more than just selling cars—we believe in building relationships and supporting the communities we serve,” said Robert Watkins of ALM Automotive Group. “Partnering with the Georgia Swarm is a natural extension of that mission. The energy, passion, and family-friendly atmosphere of Swarm lacrosse align perfectly with our values, and we’re excited to bring our brand to life inside the ALMCARS.COM Goal Zone Club.”

Georgia Swarm leadership echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of aligning with partners who share a vision for growth and community impact. “We’re thrilled to welcome ALM Automotive Group to the Swarm family,” said Matt Ritzer, VP of Business Operations for the Georgia Swarm. “Their reputation for excellence and commitment to Atlanta makes them an ideal partner as we celebrate our 10th season and continue to elevate the fan experience.”

About ALM Automotive Group Founded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group has grown into one of the Southeast’s premier automotive retailers, with multiple locations across Metro Atlanta, North and South Carolina and beyond. Known for its vast inventory, transparent pricing, and award-winning customer service, ALM has earned recognition with over 50,000 positive reviews and over 100,000 happy customers and continues to redefine the car-buying experience with a seamless online platform, 5-Day Exchange policy and nationwide shipping options.

About the Georgia Swarm The Georgia Swarm is Atlanta’s professional lacrosse team, competing in the National Lacrosse League. Celebrating its 10th season in 2025–2026, the Swarm is dedicated to growing the sport of lacrosse in Georgia while delivering an exciting, family-friendly entertainment experience at Gas South Arena.

For more information on ALM Automotive Group, visit ALMCARS.COM. To learn more about the Georgia Swarm’s 10th season and partnership opportunities, visit GeorgiaSwarm.com or follow the team on social media @GeorgiaSwarmLAX.

