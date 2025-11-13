M6 Global Defense Named Preferred Partner of Missouri School Boards’ Association to Support New Statewide Requirements

M6 Global Defense: a leading security consulting and risk management firm.

Missouri schools must complete security assessments by Jan 1st, 2026. Through its MSBA partnership, M6 Global Defense will help districts meet new requirements.

This isn’t about checking a box, It’s about ensuring that every Missouri school has a clear, data-driven understanding of its vulnerabilities and a practical roadmap to protect students and staff.” — Mike Matranga, Founder and CEO, M6 Global Defense

MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missouri School Districts Face January 1, 2026 Deadline for New Security Assessment Mandate M6 Global Defense , a leading security consulting and risk management firm founded by former U.S. Secret Service and federal agents, today announced it has been named a Preferred Partner of the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA).This partnership comes as Missouri school administrators face new statewide security requirements under Senate Bills 75 and 68 and the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP 6). The legislation mandates that every school district complete a comprehensive physical security assessment for each campus by January 1, 2026.Through its partnership with MSBA, M6 Global Defense will provide districts across Missouri with expert guidance, assessment tools, and actionable plans to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen school safety measures ahead of the compliance deadline.“This isn’t about checking a box,” said Mike Matranga, Founder and CEO of M6 Global Defense and former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent. “It’s about ensuring that every Missouri school has a clear, data-driven understanding of its vulnerabilities and a practical roadmap to protect students and staff.”As the Preferred Partner of the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA), M6 Global Defense provides districts with expert guidance and turnkey support to help them meet — and exceed — state-mandated standards.M6’s Comprehensive School Safety Assessment process includes:- On-site evaluation of physical, operational, and procedural security measures- Detailed vulnerability and threat analysis aligned with MSIP 6 benchmarks- Prioritized mitigation recommendations and implementation support- Expert documentation for MSBA and state compliance reportingWith a team of former U.S. Secret Service, law-enforcement, and military professionals, M6 Global Defense brings over 600 years of combined protective-intelligence experience to its assessments — helping districts move from awareness to action.District leaders are encouraged to begin the process now to ensure completion before the January 1, 2026 deadline.For more information or to schedule an assessment , visit www.m6globaldefense.com/m6-educational-defense or contact info@m6globaldefense.com.

