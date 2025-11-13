Rise Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Payroll Volume, Cementing Its Leadership in Hybrid Payroll

Rise $1B announcement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise , the leading hybrid payroll and global workforce payment platform, has officially surpassed $1 billion in total payroll volume, marking a defining milestone in its mission to modernize payroll for the global economy.This achievement comes only 9 months after surpassing the $500 million milestone in early 2025, a testament to the accelerating adoption of hybrid payroll, where companies pay teams in both fiat and crypto with full compliance and flexibility.“Cross-border teams now expect more than just payment, they expect freedom, speed, and choice,” said Hugo Finkelstein, CEO and Co-founder of Rise. “Surpassing $1 billion in total volume proves that hybrid payroll isn’t a niche trend, it’s the future of global work.”A New Era of Payroll: Fast, Compliant, and Crypto-EnabledRise’s growth mirrors the global shift toward borderless hiring and on-chain financial infrastructure. Through its hybrid fiat and crypto payroll system , Rise enables companies to fund payroll in fiat currencies, stablecoins or cryptocurrencies, automate compliance, and give contractors as well as employees the freedom to withdraw earnings in their preferred currencies.Key innovations driving this milestone include:- Multi Treasury Support - Fund payroll from either traditional bank accounts or crypto wallets.- Payment flexibility and Smart Contract Automation - Execute secure, automated payouts triggered by milestones, recurring schedules, or simply streams of payments- Global Compliance Layer - Built-in KYC/AML, tax, and contract automation across 190+ countries.- RiseID - On-chain professional identity verification for secured authentication and transparent employment records.Introducing Rise 2.0: The Future of Global PayrollTo meet the needs of rapidly scaling international businesses, Rise 2.0 is rolling out with expanded capabilities, including:- Employer of Record (EOR) - Now live in 10 countries and expanding to 70 in early 2026.- Direct Payroll - A faster, integrated payroll infrastructure for businesses managing both employees and contractors.- Accounting & HR Integrations - Centralized dashboards that unify compliance, payroll, and workforce data.- Daily Pay & Split Withdrawals - Contractors can now choose how and when they get paid in local currency, stablecoins, or both.- Multi-chain automation - Automating pay-ins and payouts across many chains, and counting.Why Rise is AcceleratingThe old payroll model with slow wires, local-only payments, and rigid banking rails no longer fits the global workforce. Hybrid payroll bridges traditional finance and blockchain innovation, giving businesses and workers the flexibility they need to thrive in a borderless economy.“As teams become more global and remote, payroll must evolve with them,” said Finkelstein. “The next trillion dollars of workforce payments will be hybrid, and Rise is leading that transformation.”About RiseRise is a hybrid payroll and international workforce payment platform that enables businesses to pay global teams in local currency, stablecoins, or cryptocurrency, compliantly and efficiently.Serving clients in 190+ countries, Rise combines traditional finance with blockchain innovation to help businesses simplify payroll, streamline onboarding, and ensure compliance in every jurisdiction.For more information, visit www.riseworks.io

