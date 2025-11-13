KnitPro Introduces STELO: A Premium Stainless Steel Knitting Needles Collection

KnitPro’s STELO offers sleek stainless-steel needles designed for precision, comfort, and smooth stitching - available only in the U.S. and Canada.

CANADA, VT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KnitPro International, a global leader in crafting tools and accessories, proudly announces the launch of a new collection of premium stainless steel knitting needles – ‘STELO’ that is designed for precision, durability, and comfort.Building upon the success of the renowned Mindful Collection, Stelo combines sleek stainless steel surfaces with finely tapered tips and ergonomic balance, offering knitters an exceptionally smooth and effortless crafting experience.Crafted from superior-grade stainless steel, Stelo needles are strong, resilient, and resistant to rust, bending, and temperature changes. Their smooth surface allows stitches to glide freely, making them ideal for lace knitting, colorwork, and detailed designs. Suitable for all yarn types – from delicate lace to heavier worsted weights – Stelo delivers flawless stitch definition every time.For the first time, KnitPro introduces petite interchangeable needle tips in sizes US 0–2 (2.00–2.75 mm) and lengths of 2” and 3”, perfect for small-circumference projects like amigurumi, socks, sleeves, and baby garments. The collection also debuts ultra-supple stainless-steel core cables for enhanced control, flexibility and comfort.Each Stelo set comes in elegant vegan-leather cases, offering style, organization, and portability. Compact combo sets provide knitters with multiple tip sizes and cable options, ideal for creating customized setups on the go.While the Mindful Collection remains available worldwide, Stelo will be exclusive to the U.S. and Canadian markets, giving North American knitters early access to KnitPro’s newest innovation.The Stelo Collection will be available in stores soon.For more information, visit - https://www.knitpro.eu/usa/knitting-needles/stelo

Stelo Mini Set | Petite Stainless Steel Knitting Needles

