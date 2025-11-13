Global Food Testing and Certification Market Poised for 6.3% CAGR Growth Driven by AI, Safety Standards & Packaged Foods

food testing and certification market

Rising food safety awareness, strict regulations, and adoption of AI-enabled testing boost global demand for certified, traceable food systems.

Food testing and certification are vital for global food safety and transparency, with North America leading and Asia-Pacific rapidly expanding through technology and regulation.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per DataM Intelligence, the food testing and certification market is projected to grow significantly with the global market size expected to surpass high by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6.3% from 2031 onwards. The leading growth drivers include rising consumer awareness about food safety, stringent government food regulations, expansion of processed and packaged food sectors, and technological advancements such as remote inspection and AI-enabled testing platforms. North America emerges as the leading market region, mainly due to well-established regulatory frameworks, advanced food safety infrastructure, and rising investments in quality assurance systems. The processed and packaged foods segment leads application-wise growth, given the complex manufacturing and quality control requirements in this category.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲):Key Highlights from the Report➤ The global food testing, inspection, and certification market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.3%.➤ North America dominates the market due to stringent food safety regulations and high consumer awareness.➤ The processed and packaged foods segment leads market revenue with high demand for certification due to complex supply chains.➤ Advancements in AI, blockchain, and remote inspection technologies are revolutionizing testing and certification efficiency.➤ Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rapid industrialization, regulatory tightening, and rising consumer awareness.➤ The certification services segment shows the highest growth rate owing to increasing emphasis on legal compliance and consumer trust.Market SegmentationThe food testing and certification market is segmented based on certification type, application, and service type. By certification type, notable categories include ISO 22000, HACCP, BRC Food, FSSC 22000, Global GAP, Organic, Kosher, and Halal certifications. ISO 22000 dominates with about a 33% market share driven by its comprehensive food safety management system design that appeals broadly across food industry segments.Application-wise, the market includes bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat & poultry, infant food, seafood, functional foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and processed & packaged foods. The processed & packaged food segment is rapidly growing due to intricate manufacturing processes needing extensive safety testing and certification to assure quality and regulatory compliance.By service type, the market comprises testing, inspection, and certification services. Testing services include contaminant detection, microbial analysis, allergen identification, and nutritional verification. Inspection services focus on auditing manufacturing facilities, processes, and supply chain traceability, while certification confirms compliance with national and international standards governing food safety, quality, and sustainability.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here:Regional InsightsGeographically, North America holds the largest share of the food testing and certification market. This leadership stems from strict regulatory frameworks like the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), increasing outsourcing of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification) services, and a well-developed food safety infrastructure. The U.S. and Canada spearhead regional growth through continuous investments in advanced testing technologies and compliance requirements mandated by top retail chains.The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, propelled by rapid expansion of food manufacturing industries, escalating consumer demand for food safety, and government regulations aligning with global standards. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key growth contributors due to rising urbanization, sophisticated supply chains, and supportive regulatory environments. South India, for example, stands out due to its robust food processing industry and stringent food safety enforcement.Europe maintains a strong market presence, driven by harmonized food safety laws across the EU, consumer preference for organic and sustainable food, and advanced laboratory capabilities in countries like Germany, France, and the UK. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer growth opportunities as food safety standards gain prominence paired with increasing international trade.Market DynamicsMarket Drivers: The food testing and certification market benefits from growing global concerns about foodborne diseases and contamination risks. Increasing consumer inclination toward transparency, clean-label products, and quality assurance enhances demand. Regulatory bodies worldwide impose stricter safety standards and audit requirements, pressuring manufacturers to secure certifications for market access and liability protection. Technological advancements such as next-generation sequencing for pathogen detection and blockchain for traceability further drive adoption.Market Restraints: Despite growth drivers, challenges persist including the high cost of advanced testing equipment and services, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Variations in food safety regulations across different countries cause compliance complexities for multinational food companies. Additionally, shortage of skilled food safety professionals and inconsistent awareness levels in developing regions may limit rapid market penetration.Market Opportunities: Emerging economies present untapped potential with growing food processing sectors and increasing regulatory oversight. Integration of AI, IoT, and automation in testing and inspection processes offers new efficiency gains and market differentiation. Expanding e-commerce in food retail demands customized rapid testing and certification, opening novel service offerings. Investment in specialized testing such as allergen management and genetically modified organism (GMO) detection is rising, reflecting changing consumer preferences.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:Reasons to Buy the Report✔ Comprehensive coverage of market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for strategic planning.✔ In-depth segmentation analysis by product type, application, and geography for targeted market insights.✔ Competitive profiling of key players with recent developments to benchmark industry positioning.✔ Data-driven forecasts through 2034 to support investment and business expansion decisions.✔ Insights into emerging technologies and regulatory impacts shaping the future food safety landscape.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How Big is the Food Testing and Certification Market globally?◆ Who are the Key Players in the Global Food Testing and Certification Market?◆ What is the Projected Growth Rate of the Food Testing Market from 2025 to 2034?◆ What is the Market Forecast for Food Certification by 2034?◆ Which Region is Estimated to Dominate the Food Testing and Certification Industry through the Forecast Period?Company InsightsLeading players in the food testing and certification market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, Applus+, ALS Limited, Kiwa, RINA S.p.A., TÜV NORD GROUP, TÜV Rheinland, Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Element Materials Technology, UL LLC, VDE Testing and Certification Institute GmbH, Keystone Compliance, FORCE TECHNOLOGY, and HV Technologies, Inc.Recent developments:✅ In October 2025, Bureau Veritas expanded its global footprint by acquiring a major food testing laboratory in Asia, enhancing its capabilities in allergen detection and supply chain traceability.✅ In September 2025, Eurofins Scientific launched an AI-powered rapid testing platform aimed at reducing turnaround time for microbial analysis in processed food products, backed by $30 million in R&D investment.ConclusionThe food testing and certification market stands as a critical pillar for global food safety, consumer confidence, and regulatory compliance. With rapid growth anticipated over the next decade supported by technological innovations and tightening standards, market participants must embrace advanced testing methodologies, integrated certification platforms, and geographic expansion to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Industry players who prioritize digital transformation, sustainability certification, and customer-centric services will emerge as leaders in this evolving landscape, ensuring safer, higher-quality food products worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.