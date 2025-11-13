Coffee and Tea Capsules Market to Reach USD 36.7 Billion by 2031 at 5.7% CAGR | DataM Intelligence

Coffee and Tea Capsules Market

Coffee and tea capsules market to hit USD 36.7 B by 2031 at 5.7% CAGR, fueled by premium flavors, eco-friendly pods and rising urban coffee culture.

"The coffee and tea capsules segment is evolving toward sustainability and premiumization meeting global demand for café-style convenience at home." ” — DataM Intelligence

Coffee and Tea Capsules Market reached USD 23.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031. USA - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 23 Jul 2025 — Nespresso launches the Nespresso <3 Café Joyeux Vertuo coffee capsule in the U.S.; Original capsule variant slated for Feb 2026.
✅ 13 May 2025 — Nespresso unveils its Summer 2025 collection (limited-edition Vertuo/Original coffees, new iced recipes and limited machines/accessories) with global rollouts including key US channels.
✅ 24 Jul 2025 — New Mexico Pinon Coffee issues a nationwide recall of one lot of single-serve cups for potential ink contamination.
✅ 2025 (ongoing) — Keurig continues public rollout of sustainability initiatives (targeting 2025 goals such as recyclable/compostable packaging and pilot/planned compostable pod programs).

Japan - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 11 Jan 2025 — CES 2025 coffee innovations (new capsule-compatible machines and pod concepts) highlighted innovations of interest to the Japanese market (machine & capsule tech showcased).
✅ 13 May 2025 — Nespresso's Summer 2025 collection announced (global programme that includes Japan in seasonal product/machine launches).
✅ 2025 (Jan) — Local marketing pushes and campaigns for global capsule brands intensified in Japan (example: brand campaigns and localized promotions across Q1–Q2 2025).

Korea - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 15 Jan 2025 — Nespresso Korea launches a new national campaign (TV/commercial activity starring local talent alongside George Clooney), supporting capsule and machine sales.
✅ 2025 (H1–H2) — Continued expansion of capsule varieties and seasonal collections from global brands in Korea, supported by local marketing and limited-edition drops.

Europe - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 13 May 2025 — Nespresso serves its Summer 2025 collection across European markets (limited-edition flavours, Vertuo Pop machines and accessories).
✅ 25 Aug 2025 — Keurig Dr Pepper announces agreement to acquire JDE Peet's (major European/Dutch coffee group) — a transformational M&A that reshapes the global capsule & single-serve landscape.
✅ 2025 (throughout) — Multiple limited-edition capsule launches and marketing activations from major European players (Nespresso, Lavazza, L'OR/JDE brands) as brands push premium and seasonal offers.

Market Geographical Share:
Europe holds the largest market share, primarily due to the well-established coffee culture in countries such as Italy, France, Germany, and the UK. The widespread use of single-serve machines in households and offices supports consistent demand for convenient capsule formats.Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, led by expanding urban populations, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising popularity of Western-style coffee consumption. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing rapid adoption of capsule beverages through online retail and premium café chains.

Market Drivers:
✅ Convenience and Portability: Capsule systems offer quick preparation and minimal cleanup, appealing to busy consumers and office environments seeking efficient beverage solutions.
✅ Premiumization Trend: Increasing consumer interest in high-quality and specialty coffee or tea blends is driving the growth of premium capsules featuring distinctive origins, organic sourcing, and sustainable packaging.
✅ Technological Advancements: The development of compatible and eco-friendly capsule machines, along with recyclable or compostable pods, enhances product sustainability and broadens consumer acceptance.
✅ E-commerce Expansion: The growing popularity of online retail platforms enables consumers to explore diverse flavors and subscription models, fueling global capsule consumption.
✅ Sustainability Focus: Growing environmental awareness encourages brands to adopt biodegradable materials and circular packaging systems, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.
✅ Urban Lifestyle Shifts: Rising urbanization and busy work schedules have elevated demand for instant, café-quality beverages at home or in offices.

Segments Covered in the Beverage Premix Market:
By Tea Capsules Type (Red Tea Capsules, Green Tea Capsules, Oolong Tea Capsules, Black Tea Capsules, Others)
By Coffee Capsule Type (Decaf, Traditional)
By Material (Conventional Plastic, Bio Plastic, Fabric, Others)
By Application (Residential, Commercial)

Regional Analysis for Beverage Premix Market:
⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)
⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)
⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Key Players: Nestle Australia Ltd., Lavazza Australia Pty Limited, Jacobs Douwe Egberts Professional Australia, Vittoria Food & Beverage, Illy Australia, Tetley, Nestle Australia Ltd., Twinings North America, Inc., Unilever Australia Supply Services Limited and The Red Espresso Company (Pty) Ltd.

✅ Lavazza Australia Pty Limited — A market leader in the coffee capsule retail and HORECA segments in Australia, Lavazza holds one of the largest shares among listed players thanks to strong retail distribution and brand recognition.
✅ Jacobs Douwe Egberts Professional Australia — Dominant in the professional/office and out-of-home capsule solutions, JDE Professional captures a significant share of the B2B capsule market with wide service contracts and multi-channel supply.
✅ Vittoria Food & Beverage — Strong in specialty coffee and independent café channels; Vittoria occupies a solid niche share in premium and single-origin capsule offerings, growing where specialty taste and café partnerships matter.
✅ Illy Australia — Positioned as a premium/espresso specialist, Illy commands a smaller but high-value share focused on gourmet retail and upscale HORECA customers, with higher ASPs (average selling prices) than mass brands.
✅ Tetley — One of the better-known tea capsule brands, Tetley maintains a leading position within tea capsule subsegments (rather than coffee), holding a notable share among consumers who prefer branded tea capsule options. 