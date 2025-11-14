Global Waterproofing Systems Market Forecast to 2031 | USD 106.6Bn Outlook & Key Trends

Waterproofing Systems Market

Global Waterproofing Systems Market Outlook 2031 | Key Trends & Growth Insights

Waterproofing Systems Market Size & Forecast to 2030 | Innovations Driving Global Demand and Adoption” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leander, Texas and TOKYO, Japan - Overview of the MarketThe global waterproofing systems market is witnessing strong and sustained growth as urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and climate-resilient construction practices gain momentum worldwide. Waterproofing systems have become a fundamental requirement across residential, commercial, and industrial construction to prevent water ingress, structural deterioration, corrosion, and mold formation. The rising number of infrastructure projects, including tunnels, bridges, highways, and smart city developments, continues to expand the market footprint.Market Size and Forecast:According to DataM Intelligence, the waterproofing systems market was valued at USD 63.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 106.6 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 6.7% during 2024–2031. Growth is strongly supported by advancements in membrane technology, rising adoption of green roofing systems, and increasing preference for polymer-modified bitumen membranes and liquid-applied membranes for high-precision applications.Recent Developments:July 2025: Sika AG launched a next-generation polyurethane waterproofing membrane designed for faster curing and higher chemical resistance in industrial applications.September 2025: GCP Applied Technologies announced the expansion of its waterproofing production facility in Southeast Asia to meet rising regional demand for polymer-based membranes.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/waterproofing-systems-market Key Highlights from the Report:➤ The global waterproofing systems market is projected to grow from USD 63.8 billion in 2022 to USD 106.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7%.➤ Liquid-applied waterproofing membranes dominate the market due to ease of use, flexibility, and strong adhesion performance.➤ Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market driven by construction booms in China, India, and Southeast Asia.➤ Rising demand for green buildings, sustainable membranes, and eco-friendly waterproofing chemicals continues to influence product innovation.➤ Roofing, walls, and building foundations represent the largest application categories, collectively accounting for more than 55% of market demand.➤ Growing awareness regarding water damage prevention, mold protection, and building safety is expanding the residential segment worldwide.Market Segmentation:The waterproofing systems market is diversified across several product types, materials, technologies, and end-use applications.➥ By Type: Waterproofing Membranes, Waterproofing Chemicals, Integral Systems➥ By Material: Polyurethane, Cementitious Coating, EPDM Rubber, Rubberized Asphalt, Thermoplastic, Others➥ By Method: Sprayed, Injection, Lining, Rigid, Paintable, Plaster, Others➥ By Application: Building Structures, Roofing & Walls, Roadways, Waste & Water Management, Tunnel Liners, Bridges & Highways, OthersLooking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=waterproofing-systems-market Key Players:Key companies operating in the waterproofing systems market include:• BASF SE• Sika AG• GCP Applied Technologies• Carlisle Companies Inc.• Tremco Incorporated• MAPEI S.p.A.• Saint-Gobain• PAREX Group• Fosroc International Ltd.• GAF Materials CorporationGet Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/waterproofing-systems-market Reasons to Buy the Report:✔ Comprehensive market insights covering global trends, challenges, and opportunities in the waterproofing systems industry.✔ Detailed segmentation analysis across product types, applications, and end-use industries.✔ Strategic evaluation of key regional markets with growth projections and market share outlook.✔ In-depth understanding of competitive landscape, emerging technologies, and innovation trends.✔ Access to reliable, data-backed forecasts from DataM Intelligence to support strategic decision-making.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):Q1: How big is the global waterproofing systems market in 2023?Ans: The Global Waterproofing System Market is expected to growth reach at a CAGR of 6.7%.during the forecast period.Q2: What is the projected CAGR of the waterproofing systems market during 2024–2031?Ans: The waterproofing systems market was valued at USD 63.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 106.6 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 6.7% during 2024–2031.Q3: Which region is expected to dominate the global waterproofing market throughout the forecast period?Ans: The North America region Controls the Waterproofing Systems Market during 2024-2031.Q4: Who are the major key players operating in the waterproofing systems industry?Ans: The major global players include BASF SE, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, Carlisle Companies Inc., DOW, Kemper System America, Inc., Mapei Corporation, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.Conclusion:The global waterproofing systems market is entering a transformative period driven by sustainability-conscious construction practices, technological advancements, and rising demand for resilient infrastructure. With construction activities expanding worldwide, waterproofing solutions are no longer optional they are a critical investment to extend structural lifespan, improve building safety, and reduce long-term maintenance expenses. As innovation accelerates and green materials gain prominence, companies with advanced technologies, efficient installation systems, and strong regional footprints are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive Landscape:Sustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Related Topics:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.