Middle East & North Africa Photogrammetry Industry | 13.2% CAGR Growth Forecast 2024–2031

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Photogrammetry Market Size is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by the accelerating adoption of geospatial technologies, digital mapping solutions, and 3D imaging systems across industries.Market Size and Forecast:According to DataM Intelligence, the market for photogrammetry in the MENA region was valued at approximately US$142.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$278.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2024–2031.Governments across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are investing heavily in smart city development, infrastructure modernization, and environmental monitoring, which are driving the demand for advanced mapping and modeling technologies.Recent Developments:August 2025: Trimble introduced an upgraded Trimble Stratus drone mapping platform across the Middle East, improving 3D mapping accuracy for construction and mining.September 2025: Esri Middle East announced partnerships with UAE-based smart city projects to integrate ArcGIS photogrammetric analysis tools into urban infrastructure management systems.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲):Key Highlights from the Report:➤ The MENA photogrammetry market is projected to grow from US$142.3 million in 2023 to US$278.6 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%.➤ Aerial photogrammetry leads the market, driven by rising drone usage in surveying, mining, and infrastructure monitoring.➤ The UAE and Saudi Arabia dominate regional adoption due to smart city projects and significant digital transformation investments.➤ AI-powered photogrammetric software is enhancing image processing accuracy and automation.➤ Oil & gas and construction sectors are the primary end-users, accounting for over 45% of total demand.➤ Growing interest in 3D city modeling and digital twin solutions is propelling next-generation photogrammetry adoption.Market Segmentation:The Middle East and North Africa photogrammetry market is segmented by type, technology, application, and end-user industry. Each segment contributes uniquely to the region’s overall technological landscape and infrastructure modernization efforts.➥ By Type: Aerial Photogrammetry, Terrestrial Photogrammetry, Satellite Photogrammetry, Macro Photogrammetry➥ By Method: Point-and-Shoot Photogrammetry, Multi-Camera Photogrammetry, Video-to-Photogrammetry➥ By Application: Culture Heritage and Museum, Films and Games, Topographic Maps, Traffic Management System, 3D Printing, Drones and Robots, Others➥ By End-User: Building and Construction, Automotive, Energy & Power, Shipbuilding, OthersLooking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=middle-east-and-north-africa-photogrammetry-market Company Insights:Leading players in the MENA photogrammetry market include:• Trimble Inc.• Pix4D SA• Bentley Systems Inc.• Esri Middle East• DroneDeploy• Leica Geosystems AG• Topcon Corporation• Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems)• SimActive Inc.• Agisoft LLCGet Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/middle-east-and-north-africa-photogrammetry-market Reasons to Buy the Report:✔ Gain comprehensive insights into the Middle East and North Africa Photogrammetry Market growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.✔ Understand market segmentation by type, technology, and end-user with quantitative and qualitative insights.✔ Evaluate key regional developments and country-level trends across GCC, North Africa, and the Levant.✔ Benchmark leading companies’ strategies, technological innovations, and recent partnerships.✔ Access reliable market forecasts from DataM Intelligence to support business planning and strategic investments.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):Q1: How big is the Middle East and North Africa Photogrammetry Market in 2023?Ans: Middle East and North Africa Photogrammetry Market is expected to growth reach with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.Q2: What is the projected CAGR of the MENA photogrammetry market during 2024–2031?Ans: Middle East and North Africa Photogrammetry Market reached US$192.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$518.8 million by 2031.Q3: Which country leads the MENA photogrammetry market, and why?Ans: Pix4D SA, 3Dflow SRL, Vexcel Imaging GmbH, Trimble Inc., Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., DroneDeploy, Magnasoft, Menci Software Srl and Linearis3D GmbH & Co.KG.Conclusion:The Middle East and North Africa Photogrammetry Market stands at a pivotal point in the region’s digital transformation journey. The Middle East and North Africa Photogrammetry Market stands at a pivotal point in the region's digital transformation journey. With governments prioritizing smart infrastructure, geospatial intelligence, and AI-powered urban management, photogrammetry is becoming a cornerstone of modernization across industries. From the oil-rich deserts of Saudi Arabia to the urban skylines of Dubai and Cairo, photogrammetry is redefining how cities are designed, monitored, and sustained.

