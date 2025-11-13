International Business Federation Celebrates Milestones and Launches Innovative Initiatives at Gala Dinner

IBF Award Winners 2025

IBF celebrated its SG60 Awards, launched the RoboChef AI Franchise, and announced the World Madam 2026 Awards, uniting 300+ global entrepreneurs.

In a world driven by speed and competition, true success belongs to those who lead with vision, compassion, and innovation — transforming ideas into impact, businesses into communities.” — Dr Frederick Yap

ORCHID COUNTRY CLUB, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Business Federation (IBF) hosted a prestigious dinner celebration at the Orchid Country Club, commemorating three significant milestones: the Singapore Beyond SG60 IBF Top International Business Awards, the launch of the RoboChef Ai Franchise Concept, and the press release of the World Madam Global Awards 2026.The event, attended by over 300 esteemed business entrepreneurs from more than 10 countries, as well as prominent representatives from numerous associations and organizations, was graced by Guest of Honor Ms. Penny Low, Former Member of Parliament. The dinner celebration marked a significant occasion, as Singapore reflects on its remarkable journey from humble beginnings to its current status as a thriving and vibrant city-state.During the gala dinner, IBF recognized over 60 companies with International Awards, primarily awarded to successful, innovative, and franchiseable businesses in the F&B, Fashion, Beauty, Entertainment, IT, Hospitality, and Tourism industries. The awards ceremony marked the 36th edition of IBF's international awards, with companies from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Turkey, India, and Dubai receiving recognition.The event also saw the launch of the RoboChef AI Franchise Concept, a revolutionary franchise model that combines RoboChef and AI chef technologies. Led by Prof. Dr. Frederick Yap, President of IBF, the concept aims to franchise to 100 famous chefs and celebrities worldwide, with a projected budget and forecast of US$55 million in revenue for the first 5 years.Furthermore, the World Madam series announced its upcoming global awards, scheduled to take place in July 2026 at the iconic Raffles Hotel Grand Ballroom in Singapore. The event celebrates the multifaceted roles of married women, recognizing their contributions to career, family, and societal well-being. Prof. Dr. Frederick Yap was appointed as the Chairman of World Madam Asia, with over 30 past World Madam and representatives of various associations in attendance to support and witness the appointment.As part of IBF's commitment to social responsibility, the event raised funds for Chung Hwa Medical Institution, Social Innovation Park, and St. John Singapore's Charity through the "IBF Power Club" charity program. The program encourages 1,000 women entrepreneurs to each contribute $1,000 towards healthcare and social innovation."The success of the future will not belong to those who move the fastest, but to those who think the deepest," said Prof. Dr. Frederick Yap, emphasizing the importance of innovation, social responsibility, and thoughtful leadership.For more information, please contact:

