Edge Cloud For Connected Car Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company's Edge Cloud For Connected Car Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Edge Cloud For Connected Car Market Size And Growth?

The size of the edge cloud market for connected cars has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $2.66 billion in 2024 to $3.21 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. Factors like the rising use of connected vehicles, growing reliance on real-time navigation facilities, escalating demand for vehicle-to-vehicle communication, enhanced usage of infotainment systems, and increased integration of telematics in vehicles have stimulated this growth during the historic period.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the market size of the edge cloud for connected cars in the forthcoming years. The value is forecasted to hit $6.74 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The substantial growth during this period can be credited to augmenting demand for support in autonomous driving, increased integration of 5G technology in vehicle networks, the escalating necessity for sophisticated driver assistance systems, and growing interest in predictive vehicle upkeep. Additionally, an increased preference for over-the-air software improvements is expected. Some of the main trends over this projection period encompass advancements in edge computing technology, breakthroughs in AI-based vehicle data analytics, investments in novel connectivity solutions, progression in blockchain-facilitated data security, and ingenuity in cloud-native automotive platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Edge Cloud For Connected Car Market?

The anticipated surge in the adoption of 5G networks is believed to boost the growth of the edge cloud for the connected car market. These 5G networks represent advanced wireless telecommunication structures capable of vastly increased data speeds, minimized latency, and improved connectivity compared to their predecessors. Rising demand for high-speed, low-latency connections enabling advanced digital services, connected vehicles, smart city infrastructures, and real-time data processing in numerous sectors is driving 5G adoption. Connected cars leverage 5G networks' super low latency and high bandwidth to process extensive real-time vehicle data at the network edge, permitting instant communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud services. It enhances safety systems, facilitates autonomous driving features, and enriches in-car experiences relying on rapid decision-making. For instance, 5G Americas, a telecommunication company based in the US, reported that global 5G connections approached 2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, with an additional 185 million new subscriptions and expected to hit around 7.7 billion by 2028. Consequently, the increasingly broad adoption of 5G networks is fueling the growth of the edge cloud for the connected car market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Edge Cloud For Connected Car Market?

Major players in the Edge Cloud For Connected Car Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• International Business Machines Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Edge Cloud For Connected Car Industry?

Notable players in the edge cloud for connected car market are making strides by focusing on novel solutions such as over-the-air (OTA) software update systems to better vehicle performance and user satisfaction. OTA technology facilitates vehicles to remotely accept and install software upgrades without the necessity of going to a service center. This improves the car's performance, introduces new features, fixes glitches, and boosts security. To illustrate, in January 2023, EPAM Systems Inc., an American software company, introduced AosEdge, a holistic vehicle-to-cloud (V2C) platform. This platform aims to change the way original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers manage and deploy in-car applications and services. AosEdge offers smooth software upgrades and supports software-defined vehicles with two key components- AosCloud, EPAM's cloud-based infrastructure and AosCore, the in-vehicle runtime integrated with Renesas’ R-Car System on Chip (SoC). AosEdge’s contemporary microservices architecture enables OEMs to efficiently add new features and services, and also empowers developers, even those who lack expertise in the automotive industry, to independently create in-car software, regardless of the vehicle's architecture.

How Is The Edge Cloud For Connected Car Market Segmented?

The edge cloud for connected carmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Connectivity: Fifth Generation (5G), Fourth Generation (4G) Or Long Term Evolution (LTE), Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Other Connectivities

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

5) By Application: Infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Telematics, Fleet Management, Autonomous Driving, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Edge Servers, Networking Equipment, Onboard Computing Units, Storage Devices

2) By Software: Edge Computing Software, Data Management Software, Connectivity Management Software, Security And Analytics Software

3) By Services: Deployment Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Edge Cloud For Connected Car Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for edge cloud in connected cars. Anticipations are that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. Regions encompassed in the report on the market for edge cloud in connected cars include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

