Harris County Jury Awards $118.7 Million in Second Watson Grinding Explosion Trial

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Days ago, a Harris County jury returned its second verdict this year in favor of five plaintiffs injured in the January 24, 2020 Watson Grinding explosion. The case, Inez Vasquez-Lopez et al. v. 3M Company, Cause No. 2020-05585-B, was tried in the 295th Judicial District Court of Harris County, Judge Donna Roth presiding. Lead Counsel for Trial Plaintiffs, Rob Kwok & Ryan Loya of Kwok Daniel LLP in Houston Texas along with Will Moye of Moye Law Firm tried the case to verdict over nearly three weeks.

The jury found 3M Company 49% responsible for the explosion and awarded the five plaintiffs $118,702,783.83 in compensatory damages, exclusive of interest and court costs. This verdict follows an earlier bellwether trial in which a separate jury awarded $38 million in damages.

A preliminary review reveals the $118 million award is the largest jury verdict to date against 3M, exceeding the prior $110 million earplug-related verdict returned in federal court.

The January 24, 2020 propylene explosion at Watson Grinding resulted in three fatalities, widespread property destruction, and injuries throughout the surrounding Westbranch neighborhood. Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed, leaving many residents displaced in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Repair efforts were complicated by insurance disputes, increased material costs, and supply-chain shortages.

More than 1,000 residents sought representation, and Kwok Daniel LLP filed the first lawsuit in the 281st District Court, Judge Christine Weems Presiding, Cause No. 2020-04959, Rigoberto Miranda Jr., et. al. vs. Watson Valve Services Inc., et. al. The Kwok Daniel trial team secured a temporary restraining order for the expert team to secure the site, preserve evidence, and allow investigators to access the blast zone.

After Watson Grinding filed for bankruptcy, the litigation expanded to include additional defendants. Ultimately, more than 2,200 claims were centralized, and a Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee (PSC) was appointed. The case was overseen by the Harris County MDL Court, 11th Judicial District, Judge Mark Davidson presiding. Beginning in 2021, the PSC conducted over 150 depositions. In July 2022, most parties reached a settlement in principle, leading to a Master Settlement Agreement and a structured allocation process overseen by mediators Alice Oliver-Parrott and Andrew McKinney. A proposed allocation was issued in January 2024, followed by an appeal and verification process for individual awards. Former Texas Supreme Court Justice David Medina was appointed to oversee and approve the minor settlements.

Throughout the litigation, numerous homeowners pursued first-party insurance claims related to explosion damage. Many of those matters required substantial documentation, negotiation, and litigation before resolution. Kwok Daniel LLP litigated the first-part insurance claims all to a successful resolution at no charge, as a professional courtesy to clients.

To date, two bellwether trials have proceeded to record jury verdicts. Additional cases remain pending, and the court is expected to assign another preferential trial setting at an upcoming hearing.

Despite the devastation caused by the explosion, reconstruction in the Westbranch neighborhood continues. The recent verdicts mark significant progress toward final resolution of the remaining claims and long-term recovery for affected residents.

