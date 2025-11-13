DentalCareFree Raises $3M of $4.45M Seed with FasterCapital Driving Path to Full Funding

DentalCareFree Raised $3M DentalCareFree logo

DentalCareFree, an AI-driven dental platform, closes $3M seed round with FasterCapital support to accelerate MVP, pilots, and market launch.

Securing $3M for DentalCareFree demonstrates strong investor confidence in their vision to modernize dental care.” — FasterCapital CEO, Hesham Zreik

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentalCareFree , an AI-powered platform unifying the dental care ecosystem, today announced it has secured $3.0M toward a $4.45M seed round with strategic support from global incubator FasterCapital ; the financing will accelerate completion of its MVP, fund pilot programs with partner clinics and insurers, and expand the core team ahead of a broader market launch planned after MVP validation.Warm, targeted introductions came through an extensive network of healthcare-AI VCs and angel investors, pairing DentalCareFree with investors most likely to invest; soft interest was converted into anchor checks and syndicated commitments after the pitch was sharpened, live demos were coached, and diligence, term negotiations and wiring were tightly coordinated producing a clean $3M initial close and a clear, milestone-driven path to secure the remaining $1.45M.FasterCapital CEO, Hesham Zreik, "securing $3M for DentalCareFree demonstrates strong investor confidence in their vision to modernize dental care. By connecting patients, providers, insurers, and suppliers through an AI-driven ecosystem, they are tackling real inefficiencies in the sector. We’re proud to have supported them through FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program and will continue to help scale the business as they complete their MVP and move to market."Founder, Ross Kerrell "Securing $3M with FasterCapital’s support is a pivotal milestone for DentalCareFree. This capital lets us finish our MVP, run pilot programs with partner clinics and insurers, and accelerate product-market fit. With FasterCapital’s mentorship and network, we’re confident we’ll close the remaining round and deliver a more accessible, efficient dental experience for patients and providers nationwide."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.