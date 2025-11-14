Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Market Through 2025?

The market for dulbecco's modified eagle medium (DMEM) medium equipment has experienced robust growth in the recent past. Forecasts show it escalating from $1.25 billion in 2024 to $1.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) standing at 8.7%. This growth in the past can be tied to an increased demand for cell culture research, enhanced government aid for life sciences, a heightened understanding of stem cell research, a surge in the use of serum-free media and an intensified emphasis on cell-based therapeutics.

The market size for Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) medium equipment is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with estimations taking it to a valuation of $1.87 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecasted period include the surge in use of advanced cell-based assays, increased funding in regenerative medicine, growing need for precision medicine, escalating demand for automated lab equipment, and a rise in request for state-of-the-art therapies. Key trends anticipated over the forecast period encompass advancements in technology for culture media formulation, breakthroughs in serum-free and chemically defined DMEM, evolution in automated and robotic handling systems, investing in R&D for high-efficiency media, and the incorporation of data analytics and monitoring tools.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Market?

The escalating need for biological medications is anticipated to spur growth in the dulbecco's modified eagle medium (DMEM) medium equipment market. These drugs, derived from living organisms and their elements such as proteins or antibodies, are used in treating various illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders. The growing demand for biological drugs is driven by expanding production from both, health systems and manufacturers to tackle chronic, oncologic, and rare-disease indications. DMEM medium equipment supports biological drug production by providing reproducible medium preparation, tight physicochemical control, and scalable handling, required for consistent cell-based biologic production. For example, the World Health Organisation reported in February 2025 that from 2023 onwards, the WHO Essential Medicines List included 81 biologic therapies, constituting over 15% of all listed essential medicines. Thus, the increasing demand for biological drugs is stirring the growth of the DMEM medium equipment market. Burgeoning Investments In Biopharmaceuticals Boosting Market Growth Owing To Increased Demand For Novel Therapies

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Market?

Major players in the Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Avantor Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Bio-Techne Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Market?

Leading firms in the dulbecco's modified eagle medium (DMEM) medium equipment market are placing an emphasis on automation and miniaturization, with technologies such as automated cell culture systems. These measures aim to increase operational efficacy, decrease the need for human involvement, and ensure the consistency of experimental findings. Laboratory platforms that incorporate robotics and sensor technology to carry out cell culture processes with limited human interaction are referred to as automated cell culture systems. These systems guarantee precision, repeatability, and adaptability for research and biopharmaceutical applications. For example, Multus Biotechnology Ltd., a biotech firm based in the UK, introduced a fresh food-grade basal media named DMEM/F12-FG in May 2025, designed specifically for the production of cultivated meat. This product has been engineered to nurture cell growth by offering vital nutrients such as sugars, salts, minerals, and vitamins, which all adhere to food-grade criteria. The company designed this product in cooperation with international food and feed ingredient firms, and utilized AI to create an optimal formulation to support scalable and regulation-compliant cultivated meat production. The media is available in 500 ml and 1-liter bottles and produced in certified manufacturing facilities, providing companies and researchers with the tools needed to expedite their development geared towards commercial production.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Market

The dulbecco’s modified eagle medium (dmem) medium equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Equipment: Cell Culture Equipment, Bioreactors, Filtration Systems, Centrifuges, Incubators

2) By Technology: Automated Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Preparation, Manual Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Preparation, Hybrid Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Preparation

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Sales, Distributors And Resellers

4) By Application: Cell Culture, Tissue Engineering, Drug Development, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutions, Academic Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Subsegments:

1) By Cell Culture Equipment: Laminar Flow Cabinets, Biosafety Cabinets, Cell Counters, Culture Vessels, Microscopes

2) By Bioreactors: Stirred Tank Bioreactors, Fixed Bed Bioreactors, Wave Bioreactors, Airlift Bioreactors, Perfusion Bioreactors

3) By Filtration Systems: Microfiltration Units, Ultrafiltration Units, Nanofiltration Units, Depth Filtration Units, Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

4) By Centrifuges: Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor Standing Centrifuges, Ultracentrifuges, Refrigerated Centrifuges, Microcentrifuges

5) By Incubators: Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Refrigerated Incubators, Humidity Controlled Incubators, Shaking Incubators, Stackable Incubators

Global Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) Medium Equipment Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the largest region for the Dulbecco's Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) medium equipment market was North America. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa for the DMEM medium equipment market.

