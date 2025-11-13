Home Affairs boosts film and creative industry with new digital visa scheme

The Department of Home Affairs is proud to announce the gazetting of the pathbreaking new Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (STAGES), a catalytic visa reform to boost South Africa’s standing as a leading global destination for film and other creative productions. The vision for the initiative was first outlined by the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) earlier this year, and is now coming to fruition.

For the very first time, STAGES introduces a digital platform to process visa applications for international film and creative production companies, cutting red tape and accelerating secure visa processing through technological reform.

Companies with a demonstrated track record of operation in this sector are invited to submit expressions of interest to join STAGES by visiting https://touroperator.dha.gov.za:8443 and clicking on the relevant portal. Similar to the successful Trusted Employer Scheme (TES) and the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), approved applicants will be required to sign agreements with the Department of Home Affairs to regulate the governance of the scheme. The gazette is available here.

For too long, visa inefficiencies have prevented South Africa from achieving its full potential as an unbeatable destination for creative productions. In just one recent case, South Africa lost a R400 million Netflix production to Mexico. As part of Home Affairs’ ongoing transformation into an economic enabler through the embrace of technological progress, STAGES brings an end to these failures by ensuring fast and predictable turnarounds of visa applications for the creative sector. Instead of production companies filling in forms, standing in long queues, and waiting weeks or even months for an outcome, the STAGES process is entirely online and cuts turnaround times to as little as 24 hours.

Additionally, to ensure a smooth customer experience, a dedicated governance and adjudication team has been established to oversee STAGES. The team is responsible for evaluating visa applications, ensuring timely decisions, managing stakeholder engagement, and addressing enquiries through the official STAGES contact channels.

Minister Schreiber said: “The introduction of STAGES is the latest exciting step on our journey of digital transformation. We remain unwavering in our commitment to using technology to reposition Home Affairs as an economic enabler that contributes to achieving the apex priority of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which is to grow the economy and create jobs. The creative industry is the latest sector to experience the benefits of our commitment to reform, as the rollout of STAGES coincides with other successful reforms that include TTOS and the ongoing rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).”

Minister Schreiber concluded: “My message to the global creative industry is simple: we know you have always wanted to film your productions in South Africa, the most beautiful country in the world that is already equipped with

the infrastructure required for creative production. The time has now finally come to turn that ambition into reality, by joining STAGES and bringing your production and investments to South Africa – a country on the up.”

