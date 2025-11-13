Water and Sanitation on improvement in Mpumalanga dam levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation in Mpumalanga is calling on residents to continue using water wisely and sparingly despite most listed dams recording improvements, some remaining unchanged and a few recording slight declines in water levels.

The latest weekly state of reservoirs report issued this week shows that the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province recorded a slight improvement from 92.7% to 93.1%. The Water Management Areas (WMAs) recorded mixed results, with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA slightly increasing from 86.4% to 86.6% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA slightly dropping from 91.3% to 90.9%.

In the three districts of the province, only Ehlanzeni District recorded a slight drop from 83.3% to 83.1%. Gert Sibande and Nkangala districts recorded some improvements in water levels, increasing from 95.1% to 95.4% and 97.4% to 98.4%, respectively.

The Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded slightly more listed dams with improved water levels and equal numbers of dams with declines and unchanged water levels. The listed dams which recorded improvements include Blyderivierspoort Dam from 79.3% to 79.7%, Klipkopjes Dam from 79.9% to 82.7%, Primkop Dam from 90.6% to 94.5%, Kwena Dam from 77.4% to 76.6%, and Da Gama Dam from 87.3% to 87.9%.

On the downside, Driekoppies Dam dropped from 84.8% to 84.6%, Longmere Dam from 82.3% to 79.2%, and Ohrigstad Dam from 45.7% to 43.8%.

The dams which remained unchanged in water levels include Buffelskloof Dam at 90.9%, Witklip Dam at 84.3%, and Inyaka at 93.3%.

Most listed dams in Gert Sibande District recorded declines in water levels even though they were not significant. The dams which dropped in water levels include Vygeboom from 97.4% to 97.2%, Jericho from 88.6% to 88.3%, Westoe from 61.7% to 60.1%, and Heyshope from 100.8% to 100.2%.

Listed dams which recorded positive results in Gert Sibande District include Grootdraai increasing from 93.1% to 95.0%, Nooirgedacht from 93.9% to 94.3%, and Morgenstond from 100.2% to 100.5%.

The situation remains positive in the Nkangala District with the majority of listed dams recording improvements and Rhenosterkop/Mkhombo Dam remaining unchanged at 97.5%.

The listed dams which recorded improvements in water quantities include Witbank from 98.6% to 98.7%, Middelburg from 86.4% to 87.2%, and Loskop with the biggest improvement in the Nkangala District from 98.4% to 100.3%.

As parts of the country and the Mpumalanga Province receive some rainfall, DWS encourages the public to practise rainwater harvesting and safely store rainwater for use at schools, households, and industries to reduce pressure on municipal water systems.

