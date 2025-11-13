Fairview Games and Sightline Games Announce Co-Publishing Partnership for The Gold River Project

The Gold River Project Cover Art An Epic Wilderness Adventure Try to escape a grueling experiment across one of the largest private nature reserves in the Pacific Northwest

Fairview and Sightline partner to launch The Gold River Project, an open-world camping survival game coming to Steam Early Access in January 2026.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairview Games today announced a co-publishing partnership with Sightline Games for The Gold River Project , an open-world camping survival adventure game inspired by the landscapes and mysteries of the Pacific Northwest.The game will launch into Steam Early Access in January 2026, with an updated demo now live on Steam for players to explore.Developed by indie studio Fairview Games, The Gold River Project combines the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with the tension of a survival experience built around exploration, discovery, and choice. Players will explore, scavenge, and survive through shifting seasons, summer, fall, and winter, while uncovering the truth behind a secret experiment hidden deep in the wilderness.“We wanted players to approach the game in their own way,” said David Parkes, Lead Game Designer at Fairview Games. "You are led to believe you will be provided with the basics: a backpack, food, and a plan. Only to realize there is nothing but the clothes on your back. The deeper you go, the more you learn and discover. You realize you’re not just surviving the wild, you're trapped and must find a way out.”“From the beginning, our goal was to create a game that feels like a camping trip gone wrong,” said Craig Martin, Lead Engineer at Fairview Games. “We’ve built a world that’s both cozy and mysterious; one that invites players to explore at their own pace and uncover the dangers beyond the wall.”“The Gold River Project is a best-in-class survival game that earns a seat at the table with the heavy hitters in the genre,” said Shane Bierwith, Co-Founder of Sightline Games. “Fairview’s vision and craftsmanship are extraordinary, and we couldn’t be more excited to help bring their vibrant world to a global audience.”Through the partnership, Sightline Games will support The Gold River Project with global publishing throughout the Early Access phase.Key Features:● A True Camping Survival Experience – Pitch tents, build camps, scavenge forresources, and make the wilderness your home. Whether you’re cooking up yourlatest catch or gathering by the campfire with friends, every moment feels alive.● Explore the Pacific Northwest – Hike through dense evergreens, foggy lakes, andabandoned camps modeled after real locations from British Columbia. Every trailtells a story, and not everything is what it seems.● Cozy Meets Danger – Brave the elements. Manage health, hydration, hunger, fatigue,and temperature. Use your survival skills and earn badges as you learn new ones.Outlast nature and uncover the perils of what lies beneath the surface.● The Wall – Discover a mysterious barrier dividing the forest. Solve environmentalpuzzles, sneak past security patrols, or piece together scavenged tech to bring itdown your own way.● Evolving Seasons – The world shifts with time. Hunt in the abundance of summer,forage in the dying colors of fall, and fight for warmth in the frozen quiet of winter.Every season requires new skills for survival.● Dynamic Exploration & Replayability – Every journey unfolds differently.Substations, supplies, and hidden stories move with each playthrough, rewardingcuriosity and resilience.###Media Contact:Lauren Hellinglauren@sightlinegames.comAbout Fairview GamesFairview Games is a small self-funded indie studio founded by friends Craig Martin and David Parkes. As is often the case in indie studios, everyone wears many hats, including Craig and Dave who also act as Lead Engineer and Lead Game Designers. While The Gold River Project will be the studio’s first title, the team of six has a wealth of experience in the games industry, with multiple members having shipped titles under their belts. Based primarily in Canada and operating remotely, Fairview is dedicated to creating immersive worlds that blend atmosphere, mystery, and survival.About Sightline GamesFounded by the former leadership team behind Maximum Games and Modus, Sightline Games brings decades of indie publishing experience with a modern, creator-first approach. The company partners with independent studios to launch breakout hits through thoughtful strategy, marketing, and production support. With a track record of growing small projects into global successes, Sightline is redefining what agile publishing looks like for the next generation of indie developers.

The Gold River Project - Gameplay Trailer | Steam Next Fest June 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.