Drug Repositioning Service Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Drug Repositioning Service Market Through 2025?

The market size of drug repositioning services has seen considerable growth over recent years. The market is projected to expand from $32.34 billion in 2024 to $34.2 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This significant increase can be credited to the higher attrition rates observed within traditional drug development, developments in computational biology and artificial intelligence, and an increase in healthcare costs. Additionally, regulatory incentives like orphan drug designation and fast-track approvals, along with the availability of a vast amount of clinical data from existing drugs, have also fueled this growth.

The market size for drug repositioning services is forecasted to witness considerable expansion in the years to come. It is projected to reach a valuation of $43.26 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period is due to the rising prevalence of chronic and intricate diseases, continuous enhancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, an increased emphasis on individualized medicine, the enlargement of global healthcare availability, fortification of intellectual property rights for repurposed drugs, and partnerships between pharmaceutical firms and research academies. The major trends observed during this forecast period includes an escalating demand for cost-efficient drug development, growth of data-driven repositioning platforms, a focus on rare and intricate diseases, constant market increase across prominent regions, regulatory aid for repositioning approaches, and a surge in investment in predictive analytics and the unification of real-world data.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Drug Repositioning Service Market?

The drug repositioning service market is projected to grow, fueled by higher healthcare expenditures. These expenditures encapsulate all health services costs, encompassing prevention measures, treatment procedures, rehabilitation needs, and administrative tasks. The climb in these expenditures comes on the heels of the escalating prices of medical services, largely brought on by technological advancements and the surging demand for healthcare. The drug repositioning services market stands to benefit from this rise as it translates to more resources for clinical trials and research, which speeds up the discovery of new medical uses for existing drugs. As an example, per the 2021–2030 National Health Expenditure (NHE) report by the US-based federal agency, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, that was released in March 2022, it is projected that national health spending will witness a 5.1% annual jump from 2021 to 2030, accumulating to almost $6.8 trillion. Moreover, it is forecasted that Medicare spending will grow at a yearly rate of 7.2% while Medicaid spending will increase by 5.6% annually from 2021 to 2030. Consequently, these surges in healthcare expenditures are propelling the expansion of the drug repositioning service market.

Which Players Dominate The Drug Repositioning Service Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Drug Repositioning Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Excelra

• LifeArc

• Cosmos Health Inc.

• Fios Genomics

• Insilico Medicine Inc.

• Melior Discovery

• Delta4

• Acubiosys

• VeriSIM Life

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Drug Repositioning Service Industry?

Leading businesses in the market for drug repositioning services are shifting towards embracing artificial intelligence (AI) for drug repositioning. This involves the use of computational systems for drug repositioning, which accurately determine new medicinal applications for current medications through an AI-assisted examination of literature and biological data. A computational system for drug repositioning is a technological tool that utilizes AI, machine learning, and data mining to methodically scrutinize existing medicines, compounds, and biological data. For example, in November 2024, Japanese companies UBE and FRONTEO initiated a shared project. This joint project provides a cooperative structure that combines the expertise of both companies, which elevates their drug repositioning objectives. It facilitates flawless cooperation between dry research (data analysis) and wet research (biological testing), thus enhancing the process from hypothesis development to experimental verification. By using FRONTEO's AI-powered Drug Discovery AI Factory and KIBIT technology, the project methodically uncovers unidentified associations between diseases and molecules.

Global Drug Repositioning Service Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The drug repositioning servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Generic Drugs, Clinical Trial Failed Drugs

2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Therapeutic Area

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic Research Institutions, Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Subsegments:

1) By Generic Drugs: Small Molecule Drugs, Biologics, Biosimilars, Peptide-Based Drugs

2) By Clinical Trial Failed Drugs: Phase I Failed Drugs, Phase II Failed Drugs, Phase III Failed Drugs, Safety-Related Failed Drugs, Efficacy-Related Failed Drugs.

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Drug Repositioning Service Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for drug repositioning services. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the projected period. The market report for drug repositioning service includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

