Powering Workday Innovation in EMEA: Makse Group Opens New Office in Barcelona

Makse Group Opens New Office in Barcelona

Makse Group’s Barcelona office will serve as a hub for Workday solutions and services, helping customers accelerate ROI and harness AI from the Workday platform

Our new Barcelona hub brings us closer to our European customers, strengthening how we help them maximize the value of their Workday investment through local expertise and innovation.” — Kurt Makse, Founder and CEO of Makse Group

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makse Group , a Workday Services and Innovation Partner, today announced the opening of its new European office in Barcelona, strengthening its ability to deliver end-to-end Workday services and Marketplace apps across EMEA.The announcement comes as Workday Rising EMEA 2025 - the premier Workday conference for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa markets - gets underway November 18-20. This reinforces Makse Group’s dedication to the growing global Workday ecosystem and customer base.Makse Group has experienced year-over-year growth, doubling in size, as organizations increasingly turn to the firm for high-impact Workday solutions, from implementation and strategic advisory to managed services and innovation in the Workday platform.With years of experience supporting global and international organizations, and an existing footprint in the APAC region, the new EMEA hub in Barcelona marks the next phase of this growth strategy, providing localized expertise, faster deployments, and closer collaboration with regional Workday teams. This expansion also strengthens the Workday partner presence in Southern Europe, one of its fastest-growing markets.“Our mission has always been to help every client maximize the value of their Workday investment,” said Kurt Makse, Founder and CEO of Makse Group. “With our new EMEA hub in Barcelona, we’re even better positioned to bring that value closer to our European customers and regional teams within our global client base, combining proven delivery excellence with Workday-native innovation.”Beyond services, Makse Group is developing Built on Workday apps that expand the platform’s capabilities natively, helping customers automate complex workflows, accommodate industry-specific business functions, and accelerate time-to-value. This investment in innovation reflects Makse Group’s belief that the future of Workday delivery lies in continuous enhancement.The Barcelona team will serve as one of several development hubs for future applications and agents, giving customers across EMEA access to localized, AI-driven solutions built within and for Workday. The new office will also enable the team to design tailored, compliant offerings that align with regional business processes and regulations while preserving the integrity of the Workday experience.As Workday deepens its focus on AI and partner enablement, Makse Group is well positioned to help customers turn those innovations into measurable business impact. By leveraging AI capabilities within Workday and its own data-driven frameworks, Makse Group helps organizations make faster, smarter decisions, streamline finance and HR operations, and stay ahead of the curve in the AI era.“Thanks to ongoing investment from Workday in AI and partner collaboration, we’re able to offer intelligent automation directly in Workday workflows and across its connected ecosystem like never before,” said Ross Garrett, Executive Director of Innovation at Makse Group. “This enables our clients to do more in Workday, elevating ROI and transforming how they operate on a single, unified platform.”This expansion to EMEA represents more than growth, it reflects Makse Group’s continued commitment to the Workday customer community, ecosystem, and culture of innovation. It marks another step forward in the growth of Workday’s global partner network, advancing a shared mission to elevate human potential and organizational growth through innovation.About Makse Group:Makse Group is a Workday Services and Innovation Partner helping organizations implement, optimize, and innovate on Workday. They combine deep platform expertise with Marketplace apps and emerging technologies to help customers unlock more value, faster, from their Workday investment.Known for their proven methodologies, seasoned industry expertise, and focus on transformation and innovation, Makse Group specializes in delivering tailored solutions that eliminate workarounds, accelerate adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes.For more information about our Workday services and solutions, click here

