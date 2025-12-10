WBA Industry Report 2026 Finds 62% of Survey Respondents More Confident to Invest in Wi-Fi Than 12 Months Ago

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• 60% see converged Wi-Fi and 5G as key to enterprise flexibility and that both will co-exist• 38% plan to roll out Wi-Fi 7 in 2025/2026, while 65% say 6 GHz availability is important or critical to their Wi-Fi business• 32% plan to deploy AI/Cognitive networks The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable service experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, today published the “ WBA Industry Report 2026 ”, which contains the results of its annual industry survey across the Wi-Fi, cellular and enterprise ecosystem. Among its chief findings is that 62% of respondents have grown more confident to invest in Wi-Fi over the last 12 months (18% are as confident). Wi-Fi 7 is the technology most likely to be deployed in 2026, with 38% of respondents planning deployments. Closely behind that is the impact of AI, with 32% planning to deploy AI/Cognitive networks, which can transform Wi-Fi networking, with an ability to improve the performance and reliability of networks.The survey also details where respondents expect to see overall network and traffic growth. Smart Home IoT led the top three with 36%, followed by AI (33%) and Industrial/Manufacturing Applications & IoT (24%). As to the verticals with the greatest level of traffic growth, stadiums/event venues was identified as highest with 41%.The 2026 survey highlights a positive outlook for Wi-Fi, strong momentum behind Wi-Fi 7 and 6 GHz, and growing confidence in OpenRoaming as a foundation for seamless, secure connectivity across public, private and carrier networks. Together, the findings underline the importance of WBA’s core focus areas, including OpenRoaming, Wi-Fi 7, AI-enabled Wi-Fi, QoS/QoE, security and Wi-Fi/5G convergence.Convergence matters moreWhen asked about the role of Wi-Fi in converged networks with both 5G and private enterprise implementations, responses reinforced the view that the technologies are complementary and together benefit organizations. Six in ten (60%) said combining them would give their organization greater enterprise flexibility. The same proportion expect Wi-Fi and 5G to co-exist, rather than be a binary choice for enterprise networks.OpenRoaming momentumThe industry survey shows OpenRoaming transitioning into a period of mainstream planning with the need for seamless onboarding and roaming between Wi-Fi and cellular networks now seen as central business drivers. 38% of respondents say they had already deployed a OpenRoaming and/or Passpoint compliant network with a further 32% wishing to deploy in 2026, and 18% in 2027.When asked what is driving investment in OpenRoaming/Passpoint, the top three reasons given were Enablement of frictionless Wi-Fi (63%), seamless access between Wi-Fi and 5G/LTE (60%) and seamless access across different networks (40%). Each of these responses relates to network access, highlighting that this element is the most important factor for the industry.Wi-Fi’s role in business continuityRespondents also gave their views on the aspects of Wi-Fi they considered most important to their business at present, and what they expected to be the most important in the future. Network security and privacy was identified as the most important area for businesses today, with 76% of all responses. Tied second position for the current most important aspect of Wi-Fi, both with 70% of responses, were end user experiences (Quality of Experience and Quality of Service), and seamless authentication to Wi-Fi.Asked about the most important new or improved feature of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, respondents rated Multi-Link Operation (MLO) as the single most important at 46%, highlighting a sharp focus on latency, resilience and spectrum efficiency in dense environments. This was followed in joint second place by OFDMA Uplink & Downlink, and Mandatory WPA3 compliance (both 33%). Multi-User MIMO Uplink took third position at 32%.Additional key survey findings:• 6 GHz band availability seen as ‘important’ or ‘critical’ by 65% of respondents to the future of their Wi-Fi business and rollout, underscoring the centrality of 6 GHz to future Wi-Fi strategies• City-wide public Wi-Fi deployed by 33% of relevant respondents, with a further 39% planning deployments for 2026/2027. The top three services organizations see Public Wi-Fi underpinning were supporting city services (70%), the provision of seamless, affordable, and secure internet access to users (65%), and to provide offload to carriers (49%). City governments around the world, such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), are already utilizing OpenRoaming to deliver all these servicesTiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “This year’s WBA Industry Report survey makes it clear that the Wi-Fi community has moved to building the next generation of converged connectivity and the momentum is strong: Wi-Fi 7 and AI-driven networks, which can cut costs, while improving the operational efficiency, performance and reliability of networks, are at the top of deployment plans. 6 GHz is viewed as critical spectrum, and almost half of respondents are already deploying or planning OpenRoaming networks. Respondent’s priorities of security, privacy, Quality of Experience and seamless roaming between Wi-Fi and 5G are exactly where the WBA is focused through our programs of work. In a world where connectivity is business continuity, these findings show that Wi-Fi has become essential infrastructure for enterprises, operators and cities alike.”The WBA Industry Survey 2026 collected input from 185 participants worldwide, with diverse job roles ranging from the C-suite and business strategy to those in research & development (R&D) and product management in a wide range of sectors.Download the “WBA Industry Report 2026” to read the full findings of the industry survey alongside a summary of Wi-Fi technology evolution, the progress made by WBA in 2025 on its programs, and plans for 2026. You can download the report at https://wballiance.com/industry-report-2026/ About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. The WBA’s mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and wireless technologies to deliver business growth, through innovation, technical and standards development, and real-world deployment programs.Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs. Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.

