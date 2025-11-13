Rozie Synopsis, the AI Experience Production Platform for Events, Secures Two Prestigious Event Technology Awards

Rozie Synopsis - Unlock the full potential of your event's content

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rozie Synopsis has been honored with two top accolades at the 2025 Event Technology Awards, winning Best Use of AI Technology and Best Technology Start-Up. The recognition celebrates the platform's innovation in solving one of the event industry's most persistent pain points - converting event knowledge into lasting business impact.Event organizers spend thousands of dollars producing world-class experiences, yet struggle to monetize the knowledge and content created during those events. Sessions are forgotten. Speaker insights disappear. Attendee conversations vanish. Sponsors see limited ROI. What should be a repeatable business asset instead becomes a one-time expenditure.Rozie Synopsis changes this. By integrating with venue AV systems, the platform instantly captures sessions and uses AI to generate multilingual recaps, translations, and session insights. These insights are displayed live on venue screens to heighten onsite engagement. Attendees access the interactive mobile experience, which offers a dynamic list of live session recaps, engagement tools, and sharing opportunities, keeping conversations and insights alive throughout the event. Post-event, attendees access a searchable knowledge repository year-round."AI has made generic content cheap. Authentic human insights are now the premium asset. Events are full of genuine, irreplaceable insights from speakers and attendees that disappear the moment people leave the room. Rozie Synopsis helps organizers capture and monetize those insights at scale, turning what used to be lost forever into year-round strategic value," said Lochlainn Byrne, Chief Evangelist, Rozie Synopsis.The impact is immediate. Event organizers unlock new sponsor revenue streams, drive 4-5x higher attendee engagement, and save time on post-event content production. Attendees access valuable knowledge long after the event ends, transforming one-time events into year-round communities. Speakers and sponsors extend their reach and elevate their brand value.Rozie Synopsis has already powered event experiences for leading global organizers, including RX Global, Clarion Events, and Google. The platform is expanding globally as organizations increasingly recognize event knowledge as a critical business asset.About Rozie SynopsisRozie Synopsis is the AI experience production platform for events. The platform captures, processes, and activates event knowledge at scale, enabling organizers to maximize ROI, sustain post-event engagement, and build year-round knowledge communities. Trusted by leading events worldwide.For more information, visit www.roziesynopsis.com Media Contact:hello@roziesynopsis.com

