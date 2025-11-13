Her Fantasy Box Named TikTok’s #1 Feminine Hygiene & Wellness Brand as Founder Kayla Rowe Surpasses $100M Milestone

Kayla Rowe - CEO & Founder HFB Kayla + Her Fantasy Box Awarded Top PC + L Award 2025 HFB Logo

The plant-based feminine care brand continues record-breaking growth, community impact, and cultural partnerships driving women’s empowerment.

Her Fantasy Box has shown that women’s wellness isn’t just a niche—it’s a revolution.We’re proud to lead that change, giving women around the world access to products that truly care for them.” — Kayla Rowe, CEO & Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Her Fantasy Box , the fast-growing plant-based feminine hygiene and wellness brand founded by Kayla Rowe , has been officially named TikTok’s #1 Feminine Hygiene & Wellness Brand and #1 Personal Care + Life Brand of 2025. The announcement follows the company’s record-breaking year, surpassing $100 million in total sales and earning more than $19.9 million on TikTok Shop alone in the past 12 months (as of October 31).Founded in 2022, Her Fantasy Box has quickly become a symbol of resilience, innovation, and women’s empowerment. After suffering a miscarriage linked to conventional feminine products, Kayla Rowe, a biology major, set out to create clean, plant-based alternatives designed by women, for women.“What began as a deeply personal mission became a movement,” said Kayla Rowe, Founder and CEO of Her Fantasy Box. “Her Fantasy Box was born from pain, but it’s powered by purpose. Every woman deserves access to products that protect her health and honor her story.”Record-Breaking Growth and Global RecognitionIn just three years, Her Fantasy Box has become one of the fastest-growing women’s wellness brands in the U.S., inspiring a powerful community of women to prioritize health, transparency, and self-care.Recent highlights include:-Named TikTok’s #1 Feminine Hygiene & Wellness Brand and #1 Personal Care + Life Brand (PC+L) of 2025-Generated $19.9 million in TikTok Shop sales over the last year-Surpassed $100 million in cumulative sales since launch-Featured in Forbes, WWD, and Yahoo Finance for business innovation and cultural leadership-Partnered with Cardi B and the Essence Festival of Culture 2025, aligning women’s wellness with cultural celebrationFrom Startup to Cultural MovementHer Fantasy Box’s viral success stems from more than product innovation—it’s built on community and authenticity. The brand’s vibrant social presence has inspired over 100 million organic impressions on TikTok, turning wellness into a shared conversation rather than a private struggle.Through storytelling, inclusive marketing, and plant-based product design, Kayla Rowe and her team are normalizing conversations around feminine health while empowering women to embrace self-care with confidence.Shaping the Future of Women’s WellnessAs Her Fantasy Box looks ahead to 2026, the brand plans to expand its retail partnerships, introduce new sustainable packaging, and launch its next-generation product line to meet growing demand. “Her Fantasy Box has shown that women’s wellness isn’t just a niche—it’s a revolution,” said Rowe. “We’re proud to lead that change, giving women around the world access to products that truly care for them.”About Her Fantasy BoxFounded in 2022 by Kayla Rowe, Her Fantasy Box is a leading plant-based feminine hygiene and wellness brand dedicated to creating clean, safe, and empowering products designed by women, for women. With a mission to redefine women’s health through transparency, education, and community, Her Fantasy Box continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S., merging wellness innovation with cultural impact.Follow Her Fantasy Box:Instagram: @herfantasyboxTikTok: @herfantasyboxEDITORIAL NOTE:Her Fantasy Box is available for interviews, expert commentary, and feature stories on women-led innovation, wellness entrepreneurship, and the future of feminine care.

