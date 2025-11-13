Smart Water Pumps Market to Grow at 7.54% CAGR Through 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Smart Water Pumps Market

Smart water pumps market growing at 7.54% CAGR through 2031, fueled by IoT adoption, water conservation, and government sustainability programs.

Smart, connected pumping systems are transforming global water management by improving efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Water Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period 2024-2031According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Smart Water Pumps Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Backed by data-driven insights and future outlook, this study serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to stay competitive and capitalize on market potential.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/smart-water-pumps-market Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 12 Jun 2025 – iGarden launched its “Pool Pump X Series” (quieter, more efficient pool‑water pump) in the U.S. market.✅ 25 Jun 2025 – Grundfos (Denmark/Europe) “strengthens CBS range with smart pump tech” via launch at Chennai (though the event is in India) indicating the product is globally oriented.✅ 28 Apr 2025 – CG Pumps launched SmartSENSE, India’s first cordless, float‑free automatic water‑pump controller system for household/domestic use.✅ 04 Jul 2025 – Concentric Group acquired an 85 % stake in Officine Mazzocco Pagnoni (O.M.P.) (Italy), a manufacturer of advanced oil & water pump technologies, thereby expanding its fluid‑management and pump offering in Europe.✅ 04 Mar 2025 – Honeywell International announced it will acquire Sundyne LLC (US) for about US$2.16 billion in cash, to strengthen its automation & pump solutions business.✅ 06 Jun 2025 – Aqua Group published a feature on the next‑generation “smart, IoT‑ and AI‑enabled pumps” in water management. While more of a thought‑leadership piece than a product launch, it signals technology direction.Market Geographical Share:North America holds a substantial share of the smart water pumps market, driven by the adoption of advanced water management systems and supportive government initiatives to promote water conservation. The United States, in particular, leads with extensive deployment in municipal water supply and smart irrigation systems.The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Rapid urbanization, agricultural expansion, and industrialization in countries like China, India, and Japan are boosting the demand for automated water pumping solutions. Smart irrigation systems are increasingly adopted to manage scarce water resources efficiently.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/smart-water-pumps-market Market Drivers:✅ Water Scarcity and Resource Management:Increasing water scarcity across the globe is compelling governments and industries to adopt smart water pumps that optimize water usage and minimize wastage.✅ Energy Efficiency Regulations:Energy-efficient operations are a major focus, as smart pumps reduce electricity consumption through automated controls, variable frequency drives, and predictive maintenance.✅ Technological Advancements:The integration of IoT, AI, and cloud-based monitoring systems enables real-time performance tracking, predictive maintenance, and remote control, significantly enhancing the appeal of smart pumps.✅ Growth in Agriculture and Smart Irrigation:The agricultural sector is a major driver, particularly in water-intensive crops. Smart pumps allow precise water delivery, reducing water loss and increasing crop yields.✅ Urbanization and Industrial Expansion:Rapid urbanization and industrial development increase the demand for efficient water distribution and wastewater management solutions, further propelling the adoption of smart water pumps.✅ Government Initiatives and Funding:Subsidies, tax incentives, and grants to promote sustainable water infrastructure are accelerating market growth, particularly in regions facing water stress.Segments Covered in the Beverage Premix Market:By Type - Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement PumpBy Application - Oil & Gas Industry, Water & Wastewater Industry, Power Industry, Chemical Industry, OthersRegional Analysis for Beverage Premix Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)Buy Now & Get 30% OFF — Grab 50% OFF on 2+ reports: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=smart-water-pumps-market Major Key Players: Colfax Corporation, GRUNWL, GRUNDFOS, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Pentair plc, Regal Beloit Corporation, SEEPEX GmbH, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, Sulzer Ltd, WILO SE.✅ Colfax Corporation: A diversified industrial company with pump and fluid‑handling interests; though not specific to smart water‑pumps publicly, its broad pump business gives it exposure to the smart pump theme.✅ Grundfos Holding A/S: Recognised as the global leader in pump manufacturing (about ~7.0% global market share in 2021 in the broader pump industry) and well positioned for smart‑/connected pump growth.✅ KSB SE & Co. KGaA: German multinational pump/valve maker; ranks among the top in the pump industry (approx ~2.7% share in 2021) and active in water/waste‑water applications which tie into smart‑pump adoption.✅ Kirloskar Brothers Limited: Indian pump manufacturer with a broad water/infrastructure footprint—well‑positioned for smart water‑pump deployment especially in emerging markets.✅ Pentair plc: Global water‑technology company active in residential, commercial and industrial water systems; noted among smart water‑pump market participants.✅ GRUNWL (Assumed typo for Grund­foss): If this refers to the same as “Grundfos”, then see above. If another entity, publicly available specific smart‑water‑pump market share data is limited.Unlimited Insights. One Subscription: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.