Robotimize Co-Launches Charity Walk Series, Supporting Youth Resilience as Foundation for Lifelong Wellbeing

Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, presenting $450 donation to Epworth Community Services during the inaugural Step Up for Empowerment Pilot Walk in Singapore. Kerry Guo with participants who joined the Step Up for Empowerment Pilot Walk at Robotimize Singapore headquarters, supporting youth resilience and mental wellbeing programmes. Kerry Guo addresses wellness and rehabilitation at Robotimize headquarters following the Step Up for Empowerment walk, connecting youth resilience to comprehensive health outcomes. Kerry Guo receives "Tech for Good" award from Minister Edwin Tong during Brands For Good ceremony, recognizing Robotimize's commitment to technology-driven social impact. VivantePlexus™: An integrated, modular ecosystem of intelligent neurorehabilitation technologies transforming care from hospital to home.

Robotimize hosts inaugural Step Up for Empowerment walk—Kerry Guo leads fundraising initiative supporting youth resilience as rehabilitation foundation.

When we help children build resilience early, we're preventing the cascading impacts of adversity that often manifest as rehabilitation needs in adulthood.” — Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group

SINGAPORE, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group co-hosted the inaugural Step Up for Empowerment Pilot Walk in Singapore, marking the company's commitment to youth resilience building as essential foundation for comprehensive rehabilitation outcomes. Founder and CEO Kerry Guo organized the community event, which brought together 30 walkers—including Brands For Good members, partners, and friends—for a morning of purpose starting at Northpoint Midvalley, traversing through Pudu to Telok Blangah Hill Parade Square, and concluding at the Robotimize Singapore headquarters at The Mill.The pilot walk represents more than charitable fundraising—it signals Robotimize's recognition that rehabilitation begins long before clinical intervention becomes necessary. By supporting Epworth Community Services' programmes helping at-risk and disadvantaged children build resilience, confidence, and emotional strength, Robotimize invests in preventive pathways that reduce future rehabilitation needs while advancing the company's mission to advocate for comprehensive solutions enhancing wellbeing across the lifespan."Step Up for Empowerment connects directly to Robotimize's core mission—advocating for pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance outcomes. When we help children build resilience and emotional strength early, we're preventing the cascading impacts of adversity that often manifest as rehabilitation needs in adulthood. This is an essential upstream foundation," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group.Sustained Investment in Youth EmpowermentRobotimize has committed to donating $450 per bi-monthly walk to support Epworth's work with children facing life's challenges—trauma, family instability, disadvantage, and social barriers that threaten healthy development. This sustained commitment reflects understanding that empowering youth to overcome adversity today prevents the compounding physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments that rehabilitation technologies address later in life.The decision to structure support as recurring bi-monthly donations—rather than one-time charitable gestures—demonstrates strategic thinking about corporate social responsibility. Sustained commitment enables Epworth to plan programmes, hire qualified staff, and deliver consistent support to children over time. This approach parallels how VivantePlexus™ technologies enable sustained, progressive rehabilitation rather than isolated therapy sessions.Kerry Guo's presentation of the inaugural $450 donation symbolized Robotimize's transition from rehabilitation technology provider to comprehensive wellbeing advocate. The funds directly support Epworth Community Services' programmes building mental wellbeing through strong families and resilient living skills – investing in youth resilience to support positive population outcomes.Walking with Purpose for Youth ResilienceThirty walkers participated in the inaugural event, demonstrating community commitment to youth wellbeing. The gathering at Robotimize Singapore headquarters following the walk brought together Brands For Good members, business partners, and friends—individuals who understand that meaningful impact requires showing up physically, financially, and emotionally.The diverse participant group illustrated how collective action amplifies impact—echoing Robotimize's collaborative approach through VivantePlexus™ platform integration and ACE™ strategic partnerships. Just as rehabilitation outcomes improve when multiple therapeutic modalities work in concert, youth empowerment succeeds when communities coordinate support across families, schools, social services, and corporate partners.Walking itself carries symbolic significance aligned with Robotimize's rehabilitation mission. Walking represents fundamental human capability—mobility, independence, connection to community. For children facing adversity, every step toward resilience, every movement toward confidence, every stride building emotional strength parallels the recovery journeys that Robotimize's VivantePlexus™ technologies support in clinical rehabilitation settings."Organizing Step Up for Empowerment brought together individuals who understand that meaningful impact requires showing up. The walkers who joined us demonstrated what it truly means to walk with purpose. This pilot walk represents just the first step of a much bigger movement supporting youth empowerment and resilience building," said Kerry Guo.Wellness and Rehabilitation: Connecting Prevention to RecoveryFollowing the walk, Kerry Guo addressed participants at Robotimize headquarters, articulating the connection between youth empowerment and the company's rehabilitation technology mission. The speech reinforced that comprehensive wellbeing requires prevention alongside intervention, community alongside clinical care, and sustained commitment alongside innovative solutions.Robotimize's rehabilitation technologies primarily serve adults recovering from stroke, neurological conditions, orthopedic injuries, or age-related decline. However, many patients' rehabilitation journeys trace back to earlier life circumstances—untreated mental health affecting physical health behaviors, childhood trauma manifesting as chronic pain or functional limitations, social disadvantage limiting access to preventive care. By supporting youth empowerment, Robotimize addresses upstream determinants of rehabilitation needs.The wellness framework Kerry Guo presented recognizes that health exists on a continuum from prevention through acute intervention to long-term maintenance. Traditional healthcare systems invest heavily in treating disease while underinvesting in preventing illness—economically inefficient and ethically problematic when preventable suffering occurs. Step Up for Empowerment represents Robotimize's commitment to comprehensive approaches addressing wellbeing across this entire continuum.This philosophy aligns with how VivantePlexus™ platform technologies support rehabilitation across care settings—hospital, home, and community. Just as rehabilitation doesn't end at hospital discharge, prevention doesn't stop at avoiding injury or illness. Both require sustained engagement, appropriate support systems, and recognition that human flourishing depends on physical, cognitive, emotional, and social dimensions working together."Supporting Epworth's youth empowerment work represents Robotimize's commitment to the complete rehabilitation continuum—from prevention through acute intervention to long-term wellbeing. When we invest in children's resilience today, we're reducing the rehabilitation burdens they might face tomorrow while honoring the dignity and potential of every young person navigating difficult circumstances," said Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group.Tech for Good: Recognition and ResponsibilityKerry Guo's receipt of the "Tech for Good" award from Minister Edwin Tong during the Brands For Good ceremony recognizes Robotimize's demonstrated commitment to leveraging technology for social benefit. The award validates the company's approach to innovation—not technology for technology's sake, but purposeful development addressing genuine human needs and improving quality of life.The Step Up for Empowerment initiative exemplifies this "Tech for Good" philosophy extended beyond product development into community engagement. While Robotimize's rehabilitation robotics represent direct technological solutions to mobility and functional challenges, the walk series demonstrates understanding that technology alone never suffices. Comprehensive impact requires combining innovation with community investment, corporate resources with grassroots engagement, and sophisticated engineering with human compassion.The "Tech for Good" recognition also acknowledges that responsible technology companies must consider broader societal impacts beyond immediate customers. Rehabilitation technologies serve patients needing clinical interventions, but technology companies bear responsibility for contributing to conditions preventing people from needing those interventions in the first place. This expansive view of corporate responsibility—encompassing both product excellence and community wellbeing—defines mature technology leadership.Brands For Good's recognition platform brings together organizations demonstrating that business success and social impact need not conflict. Companies can pursue profitability while advancing public benefit, develop innovative products while supporting vulnerable populations, and achieve market leadership while maintaining ethical commitments. Kerry Guo's award receipt positions Robotimize within this community of purpose-driven organizations proving that doing well and doing good reinforce rather than contradict each other.The award ceremony timing—occurring near the Step Up for Empowerment pilot walk—creates natural synergy. The recognition validates Robotimize's approach while the walk series demonstrates ongoing commitment beyond receiving accolades. Together, they signal that "Tech for Good" represents lived values rather than marketing slogans—authentic organizational culture shaping decisions about where to invest resources, which partnerships to pursue, and how to define success.VivantePlexus™: Technology Foundation Supporting Comprehensive WellbeingVivantePlexus™, Robotimize's integrated rehabilitation ecosystem, embodies the same comprehensive thinking that motivates Step Up for Empowerment. The platform connects modular, interoperable technologies across the full continuum of care—addressing motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery needs through unified data architecture enabling personalized therapy pathways and objective progress tracking.Just as youth empowerment requires coordinated support across multiple domains—family stability, mental health services, educational support, community connections—rehabilitation success depends on integrated interventions addressing patients' complete recovery needs.The parallel between the VivantePlexus™ architecture and Step Up for Empowerment partnerships becomes clear: comprehensive solutions require diverse capabilities working together. Robotimize partners with Epworth Community Services for youth empowerment expertise, K Longevity Infinity Center and Wholesome Savour Pte Ltd (AWE™) for community engagement support, and Brands For Good for values-aligned corporate collaboration. Each partner contributes specialized strengths toward shared goals.VivantePlexus™ platform design also reflects lessons applicable to youth empowerment. The system generates objective performance data—range of motion measurements, gait speed and symmetry, grip strength trends, cognitive task scores—enabling evidence-based treatment decisions. Similarly, effective youth programmes require outcome measurement demonstrating which interventions work, for whom, under what conditions. Data-informed practice improves both rehabilitation and prevention.The platform's scalability across care settings—hospital, home, community—mirrors the reach Step Up for Empowerment seeks. Just as rehabilitation shouldn't remain confined to clinical facilities, youth support must extend beyond schools and social service offices into neighborhoods, families, and communities where children spend most of their time. Technology and community engagement both require meeting people where they are.Partnership for Impact: Epworth Community Services and Collaborative SupportThe Step Up for Empowerment initiative supports Epworth Community Services, a Singapore-based Social Service Agency (SSA) helping at-risk and disadvantaged children and youths reach their full potential. Epworth's work operates under the philosophy "Strong Families, Resilient Living, Beautiful Minds"—promoting mental wellbeing by building strong families and imparting resilience skills.This mission alignment between Epworth and Robotimize runs deep. Rehabilitation—whether supporting stroke survivors regaining mobility or children developing emotional resilience—fundamentally concerns helping individuals overcome challenges, build capabilities, and achieve independence. The populations differ, the interventions vary, but the underlying commitment to human potential and comprehensive support remains constant.Epworth's particular focus on trauma care resonates with Robotimize's understanding that many rehabilitation needs trace back to adverse experiences. By growing strength in trauma care, Epworth addresses root causes that, left unaddressed, may eventually require the rehabilitation interventions Robotimize's technologies provide.The pilot walk also highlighted collaborative partnerships essential to community impact. K Longevity Infinity Center and Wholesome Savour Pte Ltd (AWE™) joined as partners, providing support, encouraging participation, and walking alongside the cause. This multi-organizational collaboration mirrors Robotimize's ACE™ partnership philosophy—recognizing that comprehensive solutions require diverse expertise working toward shared goals.Singapore's context as a high-performing but high-pressure society makes youth resilience building particularly crucial. Academic demands, social expectations, and competitive environments create stress that some children navigate successfully while others require additional support. Epworth's work ensures that disadvantaged children—those facing trauma, family instability, or resource scarcity—receive the resilience-building support that advantaged peers may access through family resources or private services.The Empowerment Walk Series: Growing Movement for Youth ResilienceThe November 8 pilot walk represents the beginning of an ongoing movement. The next Empowerment Walk is scheduled for January 10, 2026, with plans to empower more children through sustained fundraising and community engagement. Each subsequent walk will build on lessons learned, expand participant networks, and deepen impact on youth served by Epworth Community Services.Future walks may incorporate additional elements reinforcing the empowerment theme: youth participants sharing their resilience stories, educational components about mental health and trauma-informed care, family-friendly activities welcoming children alongside adult walkers, and opportunities for corporate teams to participate together—strengthening both community impact and organizational culture.The Step Up for Empowerment series also creates a platform for broader dialogue about prevention, resilience, and comprehensive approaches to health and wellbeing. Just as Robotimize advocates for integrated rehabilitation ecosystems through VivantePlexus™ and diverse therapeutic options through ACE™ partnerships, the walk series advocates for integrated youth support systems—recognizing that no single intervention suffices but that coordinated, sustained efforts create transformative impact.The bi-monthly cadence creates ongoing opportunities for community engagement. Each walk welcomes new participants, builds awareness about youth mental health and resilience, and reinforces that empowerment requires sustained effort—not single interventions. This consistency parallels how rehabilitation requires regular therapy sessions over weeks and months rather than isolated treatments.Kerry Guo's personal leadership in organizing the pilot walk signals that Step Up for Empowerment represents authentic organizational commitment rather than peripheral corporate social responsibility activity. Founder-led initiatives demonstrate values alignment between business mission and community engagement, inspiring employees, partners, and stakeholders to recognize their roles in comprehensive wellbeing advancement."Rehabilitation taught us that comprehensive care requires addressing patients' complete needs—physical, cognitive, emotional, social. The same principle applies to youth empowerment. Children facing adversity need more than single interventions—they need sustained support, skilled practitioners, evidence-based approaches, and communities that believe in their potential. Step Up for Empowerment represents Robotimize's commitment to walking alongside these children, literally and figuratively, as they build strength to overcome life's challenges," concluded Kerry Guo.About Epworth Community ServicesEpworth Community Services is a Social Service Agency (SSA) in Singapore dedicated to helping at-risk and disadvantaged children and youths reach their full potential. Operating under the philosophy "Strong Families, Resilient Living, Beautiful Minds," Epworth promotes mental wellbeing by building strong families and imparting skills for resilient living. The organization focuses on trauma care, recognizing that many children facing adversity require specialized support to develop emotional strength and overcome life's challenges. Epworth's evidence-based programmes provide professional counseling, family support, skills development, and community connections helping young people build foundations for healthy, productive futures.About Step Up for EmpowermentStep Up for Empowerment is a bi-monthly community walk series organized by Robotimize Group to raise funds and awareness for youth resilience building. Each walk brings together participants committed to supporting children facing adversity, with Robotimize donating $450 per event to partner organizations providing mental health support, trauma care, and empowerment programmes. The walk series embodies Robotimize's mission to advocate for comprehensive solutions enhancing wellbeing across the lifespan—recognizing that rehabilitation begins with prevention and that empowering youth today reduces rehabilitation needs tomorrow. The next Empowerment Walk is scheduled for January 10, 2026.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexus™, its integrated rehabilitation ecosystem, and ACE™, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize delivers comprehensive solutions that support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and community settings. With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining rehabilitation delivery—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible. Beyond rehabilitation technology, Robotimize invests in community initiatives supporting youth empowerment and preventive wellbeing, recognizing that comprehensive health requires addressing upstream determinants alongside clinical interventions. For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech

