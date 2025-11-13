Catchmaster partners with GetGenAI to transform compliance and brand consistency in pest management

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catchmaster, a leading Intelligent Pest Management manufacturer, has adopted GetGenAI, the AI-first Universal Content Inspector, to automatically review its packaging.

The platform will run comprehensive checks covering EPA compliance (U.S. & Canada), brand consistency (fonts, claims, color rules), spelling and grammar across multiple languages, translation QA, pre-print formatting, and overall clarity.

The goal of this partnership is to ensure that Catchmaster’s packaging meets the highest standards of compliance, quality, and brand integrity — while enabling the company to move faster, reduce manual review effort, and maintain its reputation for reliability and innovation in pest management.

This partnership reflects a growing shift in manufacturing and marketing toward automated compliance and AI-driven quality control. As regulators increase oversight on labeling accuracy and sustainability claims, solutions like GetGenAI help companies stay ahead of evolving standards while maintaining speed and creativity.

Anastasia Sartan, GetGenAI co-founder, said:

“Teaming up with a company with such a deep history is a major milestone for GetGenAI. Since the 1970s, Catchmaster has built a trusted reputation as a leader in pest management by combining innovation with reliability. We are excited and honored to bring our cutting-edge technology to help Catchmaster elevate this legacy to a whole new level”

For more than 70 years, Catchmaster has been a trusted name in pest management, pioneering adhesive-based solutions that set industry standards for effectiveness and reliability. Today, the Catchmaster® brand is recognized for its innovative traps, monitors, and pest-control products, relied upon by both professionals and homeowners. With a legacy of quality and a commitment to continuous improvement, Catchmaster remains committed to delivering safe, dependable solutions for pest management challenges.

GetGenAI is an AI-driven compliance and content review platform designed to help businesses create marketing and customer communications that are accurate, compliant, and ready to launch. By combining advanced language models with deep regulatory expertise, GetGenAI enables organizations to streamline content approvals, reduce risk, and accelerate time to market. Trusted by teams across industries, GetGenAI is redefining how compliance and marketing collaborate — bringing speed, confidence, and innovation to every piece of content and packaging.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@getgen.ai

https://www.getgen.ai/

https://www.catchmaster.com/

