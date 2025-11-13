Paytunes Expands Apple Podcast Ads Access for Global Advertisers

Paytunes' Apple Podcast Ads

Paytunes launches global access to Apple Podcast Ads, helping brands reach engaged listeners through immersive, non-skippable audio experiences.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A transformative way for advertisers to connect with engaged podcast audiences through immersive, non-skippable audio experiencesPaytunes, a leading digital audio advertising platform , today announced the global rollout of Apple Podcast Ads access, enabling advertisers worldwide to reach millions of active podcast listeners through premium, targeted, and non-skippable audio placements across the Apple Podcasts network.As audio consumption continues to accelerate, podcasts have become one of the most trusted and engaging mediums for modern audiences. With this new capability, Paytunes empowers brands to integrate seamlessly into listeners’ favourite shows, delivering messages that resonate naturally within the content, without the noise of visual clutter or ad fatigue.“Podcasts represent one of the last frontiers of undivided attention,” said Gaurav Tiwari, CEO of Paytunes. “Listeners are fully immersed in the stories they choose to hear, and that makes podcasts uniquely powerful for brands. Through Apple Podcast Ads, we’re giving advertisers a way to join that experience authentically, by speaking to people when they’re truly tuned in.”Seamless Storytelling, Elevated ImpactUnlike traditional display or video formats, Apple Podcast Ads blend natively into show segments, creating a listening experience that feels conversational rather than interruptive. Each ad placement is designed to sound organic, maintaining the tone and rhythm of the program while maximising listener trust and engagement.Precision Targeting, Measurable OutcomesWith Paytunes’ intelligent targeting and analytics suite, advertisers can choose podcasts aligned with their audiences’ passions, whether in business, technology, lifestyle, or entertainment. Campaign performance can be monitored in real time, offering detailed insights on reach, engagement, and brand lift metrics.“Our goal has always been to simplify and elevate the audio advertising experience,” said Shashank Singla, CTO of Paytunes. “With Apple Podcast Ads, any brand, whether a startup launching its first product or a global enterprise running a cross-market campaign, can reach high-intent listeners with precision and measurable results.”Engagement That ResonatesPodcast audiences are inherently receptive. They choose the shows they love, trust the hosts they follow, and listen with focus. Leveraging Apple Podcasts, one of the world’s most established and credible platforms, Paytunes ensures that brands connect with consumers in moments of genuine attention.Redefining Audio Advertising for the Attention EconomyWith this launch, Paytunes extends its mission to help brands “advertise differently.” The integration of Apple Podcast Ads reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and audience intelligence, making audio one of the most measurable, human, and high-impact media channels available today.Media Contact: info@paytunes.in

