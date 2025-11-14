Understanding Psychotherapy Coverage in Workplace Benefits: CoHM Announces Direct Billing Support

Mental health coverage Man in Psychotherapy Session

Confused About Psychotherapy Coverage? CoHM Makes Mental Health Care Easier with Direct Billing

By offering direct billing, we are removing the significant financial and administrative hurdle. Our clients can focus entirely on their therapeutic journey....” — Umair Ausaf

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the growing need for mental health support, many Ontarians remain uncertain about whether their workplace benefits cover essential psychotherapy sessions. The administrative burden and uncertainty surrounding coverage, limits, and the claims process often create a significant barrier to care. Centre of Healing Minds (CoHM), a Mississauga-based mental health service provider, aims to demystify the process and simplify access with seamless direct billing. Is Psychotherapy Covered by Your Plan?A common question echoed across the province is, “Are my psychotherapy sessions covered?” For many Canadians, the answer is unclear. Individuals often struggle to determine if their plan covers services from Registered Psychotherapists (RPs), what their annual dollar maximums are, and how to successfully file a claim for reimbursement. This confusion can lead to delayed or entirely forgone treatment, putting their mental well-being at risk.While the short answer is that many employee health benefit plans do offer coverage for mental health services , the specifics vary greatly by employer and insurance provider. CoHM encourages all individuals to proactively review their policy documents to understand their coverage limits and the credentials of the practitioners their plan accepts.A Simple Solution: CoHM Introduces Direct Billing for Major InsurersTo eliminate the anxiety and administrative complexity of seeking care, CoHM offers direct billing with major insurance providers across Ontario. This service means clients no longer have to pay the full session fee upfront and wait for weeks for reimbursement. Instead, CoHM handles the paperwork and payment processing directly with the insurer.“We believe that nothing should stand between a person and the support they need,” says Umair Ausaf, MA (Coun. Psy) at COHM, Canada. “By offering direct billing, we are removing the significant financial and administrative hurdle. Our clients can focus entirely on their therapeutic journey, knowing that payments are processed efficiently and securely”Direct Billing Details:The annual coverage limit for psychotherapy services included in your benefits plan.The per-session reimbursement amount for psychotherapy services under your plan.*The percentage of coverage provided per psychotherapy session.*The renewal date when your annual benefits coverage resets.*The amount of psychotherapy coverage already used in the current policy year.*CoHM is committed to making high-quality, professional mental health care both accessible and straightforward. By providing clear guidance on benefit coverage and streamlining the payment process, CoHM empowers more Ontarians to prioritize their mental health without the added stress of confusing paperwork.To learn more about CoHM’s therapies, accepted insurance providers, and to book a confidential session, please visit the CoHM website.About CoHMCentre of Healing Minds (CoHM) is a mental health service provider in Mississauga, ON, committed to offering accessible, high-quality psychotherapy and counselling services. Through a client-centered approach and a focus on removing barriers to entry, CoHM helps individuals and families achieve mental wellness.

