Founders 2.0 Conference Announces Student Pass Program For Students

A dedicated Student Pass allows students to attend a three-day business summit, explore startup journeys, and engage with global business leaders.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Founders 2.0 Conference will take place from December 8-10, 2025, at the InterContinental, DFC, UAE and April 7–9, 2026 at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA. This three-day business summit gathers startup founders, investors, and industry professionals to explore key topics in entrepreneurship, innovation, and business growth. The event features keynote sessions, panel discussions, startup showcases, and networking opportunities across various sectors, including technology, fintech, healthcare, and sustainability.For its 2025 and 2026 Dubai and USA editions, the Founders 2.0 Conference is introducing a Student Pass Program , offering students the opportunity to experience the entire conference. The Student Pass is tailored for high school, undergraduate, and postgraduate students who are interested in entrepreneurship or want to gain practical exposure to how startups are built, funded, and scaled. It aims to connect students directly with founders, investors, and industry professionals.Students holding the pass will have access to all main conference sessions, including keynote speeches, expert panels, and networking areas. They will also be able to visit the startup exhibit spaces and attend discussions focused on innovation and business growth. Students under the age of 18 are eligible to apply, provided they participate with a parent or legal guardian.The Student Pass has been introduced to provide students with an opportunity to learn through direct industry interactions, gain a deeper understanding of business practices beyond academic learning, and observe startup development in a real-world setting. Students interested in attending this entrepreneur conference for students are encouraged to apply in advance. The program aims to offer practical exposure to startup culture and industry insights. For further information on eligibility, application details, and participation guidelines, please visit the official conference website.“Students today are engaging with business ideas earlier than ever before. We wanted to create a way for them to gain early access to practical knowledge and exposure. The Student Pass offers them the chance to learn from founders, hear directly about startup journeys, and develop a more realistic understanding of entrepreneurship,” said Anubhav Shukla, Manager of Founders 2.0 Conference.The application process for the Student Pass at this entrepreneur conference for students is easy to follow. Students are required to submit a short online application, which includes their academic background and a brief statement of interest. Approved applicants will receive confirmation and details regarding the collection of passes at the conference venue.The Student Pass Program is designed to provide students with practical exposure to entrepreneurship by offering access to real-world discussions, industry insights, and startup showcases. By participating in the conference, students can broaden their understanding of business practices, explore startup ecosystems, and build connections that support their academic and professional growth.About Founders 2.0 ConferenceThe Founders 2.0 Conference is an entrepreneur conference that brings together startup founders, investors, and industry leaders to exchange insights on entrepreneurship, business strategy, and market innovation. The three-day summit includes keynote sessions, panel discussions, startup showcases, and networking activities, providing a platform for professional learning and industry connections within the global startup community. For more information about the Student Pass and application details, please visit www.founders2conf.com/student-pass

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.