The Business Research Company's Embedded Banking Services Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Expected to grow to $47.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%” — The Business Research Company

Embedded Banking Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of embedded banking services has witnessed swift expansion in the past few years. The sector, which would be valued at $21.31 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $25.09 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the growing acceptance of open banking, a surge in the demand for digital experiences, an upswing in mobile and e-commerce platforms, a rise in personalised financial tools, and the escalation of business digitalisation.

Projection for the market size of embedded banking services suggests swift expansion in the coming years, culminating in a worth of $47.63 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The anticipated growth for the forecasted period is linked to increased investments in fintech innovation, more prevalent usage of real-time analytics, a rising trend of embedded lending adoption, increase in mobile-first banking, and a growth in API-driven platforms. The forecasted period also foresees noteworthy trends like the progress in blockchain for banking, the incorporation of cloud-native systems, advancements in AI-based fraud detection technology, the nurturing of super-app ecosystems, and enhancements in embedded lending models.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Embedded Banking Services Market?

Increased usage of digital banking solutions is likely to fuel the expansion of the embedded banking services market in the future. These are tech-powered financial services enabling users to carry out banking operations via digital channels such as mobile applications and online platforms. The rising popularity of digital banking, thanks to the high penetration of smartphones, allows consumers to access financial services anytime, anywhere, essentially transforming the nature of their interactions with banks. Embedded banking services integrate financial functions straight into non-banking platforms, extending digital banking to consumers via common applications and services. This smooth integration improves convenience, encourages financial inclusion, and expands adoption by removing the need for traditional banking channels. For instance, a survey by the Australian Banking Association (ABA) in July 2025 revealed that the strength of digital adoption held firm, with 99.3% of bank-customer interactions happening through digital channels, up from 99.1% the previous year. Furthermore, Australians processed $160 billion through mobile wallets, reflecting a 28% year-on-year growth. Thus, the greater usage of digital banking solutions is fueling the expansion of the embedded banking services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Embedded Banking Services Market?

Major players in the Embedded Banking Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• Plaid Inc.

• The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

• Adyen N.V.

• DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.

• Marqeta Inc.

• Rapyd Financial Network Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Embedded Banking Services Market?

Many major players in the embedded banking services market are concentrating on creating groundbreaking solutions such as API-driven banking platforms, allowing for smooth integration of financial services into non-financial applications. API-driven banking platforms essentially enable developers to embed banking and financial services within their own apps, thereby expediting the launch of financial products and providing seamless user experiences without having the need to establish the infrastructure from the ground up. For instance, AstroPay Global (IOM) Limited, a UK-based financial technology firm, unveiled the AstroPay Platform in August 2025. The AstroPay Platform serves as a robust API-driven banking system that facilitates businesses in smoothly incorporating financial services into their apps. With the AstroPay solution, complex infrastructures need not be constructed from scratch, and it offers features that include multicurrency wallets, local and international card issuing, real-time foreign exchange, and compliance tools. The solution provided by AstroPay hastens the time-to-market for financial products. This makes it possible for fintech startups as well as non-financial corporations to include financial services under their unique brand, multiply their revenue streams, increase customer engagement, and deliver a fully integrated, seamless financial user experience globally.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Embedded Banking Services Market Growth

The embedded banking servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Payment Processing Services, Loan Management Solutions, Account Management Tools, Insurance Services, Investment Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Technology Adoption: Application Programming Interface (API)-Based Solutions, Cloud-Based Services, Blockchain Technology Integration, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning Applications

4) By Application: Payment Processing, Lending Services, Investment Management, Insurance Services

5) By End-User: Financial Institutions, Retailers, Small And Medium Enterprises, Technology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Payment Processing Services: Card Payment Services, Mobile Payment Integration, Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfers, Cross-Border Payment Solutions, Real-Time Payment Gateways

2) By Loan Management Solutions: Credit Scoring Tools, Loan Origination Systems, Loan Servicing Platforms, Debt Collection Solutions, Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Lending Platforms

3) By Account Management Tools: Digital Account Opening, Account Aggregation Services, Fund Transfer Management, Balance Tracking And Alerts, Reconciliation Tools

4) By Insurance Services: Policy Management Platforms, Claim Processing Systems, Underwriting Automation, Embedded Microinsurance Solutions, Risk Assessment Tools

5) By Investment Services: Robo-Advisory Platforms, Portfolio Management Systems, Wealth Analytics Tools, Embedded Trading Solutions, Cryptocurrency Investment Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Embedded Banking Services Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Embedded Banking Services, North America topped as the leading region from the previous year, 2024. The report projects that Asia-Pacific is set to demonstrate the quickest growth within the forecasted period. Other regions extensively detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

