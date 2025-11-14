Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market Size And Growth?

The market size for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions has experienced rapid expansion recently. Estimated to increase from $12.70 billion in 2024 to $14.90 billion in 2025, this surge reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This significant growth during the historical period arises from various factors. These include burgeoning enterprise adoption of cloud technology, a rising requirement for data center consolidation, an increased demand for virtual desktop infrastructure, the widening scope of digital efforts within enterprises, along with growing needs for compliance and regulatory requirements.

The market for hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions is predicted to experience a swift uptick in the coming years, ballooning to $27.84 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This growth for the projected period can be ascribed to the increasing embrace of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, a growing need for business continuity and disaster recovery, escalating pressure to cut down on operational expenses, the proliferation of remote work and dispersed workforce structures, and amplified demand from small to medium-sized enterprises. Key trends for the forecast period include technological progression in software-defined storage, inventive strides in disaggregated compute and storage scaling, advances in edge computing solutions, incorporation of zero trust security structures, and improvements in real-time monitoring and analytics.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market?

The surge in the usage of cloud computing is anticipated to drive expansion in the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market. Cloud computing is a service that delivers a whole suite of computing services like databases, networking, storage, servers, and software via the internet. This service allows for increased innovation and more flexible resources. The shift towards the utilization of cloud computing is being seen as corporations move their workloads to the cloud in order to gain improved scalability, operational nimbleness, and cost-effectiveness in maintaining their IT framework. Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions are greatly supported by cloud computing. This includes scalable and on-demand provisions, easy virtualization, flexible deployment methods, and coordinated administration. These all collectively improve HCI's integrated system for storage, networking and computing, facilitating companies to effectively enhance performance, simplify operations, and hasten infrastructure provisioning. In fact, in December 2023, as per Eurostat, the government agency based in Luxembourg, 45.2% of EU companies employed cloud computing services, an increase of 4.2 percentage points from 2021. Therefore, this rise in the uptake of cloud computing is pushing the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market?

Major players in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Oracle Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

• Fujitsu Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market?

Major companies operating in the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market are focusing on leveraging innovative technologies such as virtual storage technology to improve efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Virtual storage technology is a method that abstracts physical storage into a centralized virtual pool, helping simplify management, improve resource utilization, enhance data protection, enable high availability, and support seamless scalability across multiple servers and locations. For instance, in June 2024, StorMagic Ltd., a UK-based software company, launched SvHCI, a full-stack hyper-converged infrastructure solution designed specifically for edge and small to medium-sized business (SMB) environments. The platform integrates a KVM-based hypervisor, advanced virtual networking, and StorMagic’s proven SvSAN virtual storage technology to deliver high availability, simplified management, and cost savings of up to 62% compared to traditional VMware solutions. Organizations can run reliable applications with just two servers, achieving a scalable, efficient, and cost-effective alternative to conventional HCI systems without sacrificing enterprise-class features. SvHCI also supports seamless deployment on new or existing hardware, allowing businesses to maximize the value of their current infrastructure while reducing the complexity associated with multiple software layers. With continuous 24x7x365 customer support and a focus on minimizing downtime, the solution ensures that critical operations remain uninterrupted, making it particularly suitable for remote or distributed locations.

How Is The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market Segmented?

The hyper-converged infrastructure (hci) solutionsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Deployment

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Data Center Consolidation, Virtualization, Backup and Recovery, Cloud Computing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Government, Education, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Virtualization Software, Management And Orchestration Software, Storage Software, Security And Compliance Software

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Integrated Appliances

3) By Services: Deployment Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market?

In the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

