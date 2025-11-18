Durable Dental Lab Rolls Out Illinois’ First Mobile Dental Lab

Durable Dental Lab’s new Mobile Dental Lab — the first of its kind in Illinois — delivers same-day restorations directly to dental offices. A technician from Durable Dental Lab performs same-day dental restoration work inside the mobile dental lab unit. Durable Dental Lab Logo

Revolutionary mobile dental lab service brings same-day restorations, temporary, and All-on-X support directly to dental offices across the state

We wanted to make life easier for dentists and patients by providing immediate, high-quality lab solutions right where they’re needed most—chairside.” — Leo Varshavsky, CDT, Owner of Durable Dental Lab

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durable Dental Lab, one of Illinois’ leading dental laboratories since 2009, has launched the state’s first Mobile Dental Lab — a cutting-edge service that brings professional lab craftsmanship directly to dental practices.The new mobile unit allows dentists and oral surgeons to perform same-day chairside conversions, temporary restorations, denture repairs, and adjustments without waiting days for lab deliveries.“Our team saw how much time dentists lose waiting for cases to travel back and forth,” said Leo Varshavsky, CDT, Owner of Durable Dental Lab. “We decided to change that — by bringing the lab to them.”Equipped with advanced dental tools and materials, the Mobile Dental Lab offers on-site support for complex All-on-X procedures and instant adjustments that help practices save valuable chair time and improve patient satisfaction.The service also extends to nursing homes and senior care centers, where the Durable team performs multiple denture repairs and restorations in one visit — bringing convenience and quality care directly to local communities.Durable Dental Lab’s mobile unit currently serves clinics and facilities within a 100-mile radius of Rolling Meadows, including the Greater Chicago area and surrounding suburbs and nearby states.“This isn’t just a van,” Varshavsky added. “It’s a complete dental lab on wheels — precision, quality, and reliability delivered right to your door.”For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Durable Dental Lab at (847) 485-7356 or visit www.DurableDentalLab.com About Durable Dental Lab:Founded in 2009 and based in Rolling Meadows, IL, Durable Dental Lab provides full-service dental laboratory solutions, specializing in All-on-X restorations, zirconia bridges, crowns, dentures, and implant-supported prosthetics. Known for innovation and precision craftsmanship, Durable Dental Lab now offers Illinois’ first Mobile Dental Lab, transforming the way local dental practices deliver patient care.

Illinois First Mobile Dental Lab Unit | Durable Dental Lab

