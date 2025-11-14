Hotel Digital Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hotel Digital Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Digital Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a rapid expansion in the size of the hotel digital market. Its growth is projected to escalate from a market value of $17.2 billion in 2024 to about $19.03 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This surge in growth during the historical period is accredited to the emergence of online travel agencies, the expansion of worldwide tourism and business travel, the implementation of property management systems, the rise in utilization of mobile booking platforms, and the request for digital payment solutions.

Expectations are high for the hotel digital market size to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to expand to a massive $28.84 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the implementation of artificial intelligence into guest services, the extension of the internet of things into smart rooms, the growing penchant for touchless check-ins and check-outs, the development of customized digital marketing strategies, and the increase in investments towards cybersecurity in the hotel industry. Key trends within this forecast period to keep an eye on include the incorporation of chatbots for guest interaction, the application of virtual reality for hotel demonstration, blockchain-based loyalty programs, digital solutions that prioritize environmental sustainability, and the use of predictive analytics for forecasting demand.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Hotel Digital Market?

The surge in corporate trips is predicted to fuel the expansion of the hotel digital market. This expansion revolves around work-based journeys, including meetings, conferences, as well as tasks for the company, excluding leisure. The rise in business trips comes from the spread of international accounts and worldwide commercial undertakings, as companies are frequently sending their personnel overseas for business engagements, meetings, and interactions with clients, aiming to fortify alliances and spur growth. This type of travel not only contributes to the growth of the hotel digital industry by increasing online bookings — with travellers often utilizing hotel apps and websites to research, compare and book lodgings — but it also boosts digital visibility and involvement for hotels. For instance, the World Travel and Tourism Council, a UK-based travel and tourism industry forum, mentioned in October 2024 that expected spending for business travel in the U.S. was projected to achieve US$472 billion, while in China — the world's second-largest business travel market — expected spending was assumed to escalate to approximately US$211 billion. For these reasons, the flourishing of business travel is facilitating the development of the hotel digital market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Hotel Digital Market?

Major players in the Hotel Digital Global Market Report 2025 include:

• YOTEL Limited

• Wynn Resorts, Limited

• Henn-na Hotel

• The Sinclair

• The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

• Ace Hotel Group

• Aloft Hotels

• Eccleston Square Hotel

• Hotel 1000

• LXR Hotels & Resorts

What Are The Top Trends In The Hotel Digital Industry?

Major companies operating in the hotel digital market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as eco-friendly digital solutions, to replace traditional paper compendiums. An eco-friendly solution refers to a sustainable practice or technology that reduces environmental impact by conserving resources, cutting pollution, and supporting ecological balance. For instance, in October 2024, Canary Technologies, a US-based software company, launched a Digital Compendium into its award-winning Guest Management Platform. This innovation replaces traditional printed compendiums by providing hotel information and amenities directly to guests through a web-based platform without the need for any app download. It delivers real-time updates on hotel services, facilities, and nearby attractions while allowing hoteliers to easily customize content with images, menus, and branding without incurring additional printing costs. Integrated with Canary’s guest management solutions, such as mobile check-in, dynamic upselling, guest messaging, and smart check-out, it offers a seamless digital experience. The digital compendium improves guest satisfaction, simplifies hotel operations, and helps drive additional revenue.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Hotel Digital Market Growth

The hotel digitalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud

3) By Purpose Of Travel: Leisure Travelers, Business Travelers, Event Attendees, Group Travelers, Solo Travelers

4) By Application: Booking Management, Guest Experience Enhancement, Revenue Management, Marketing And Advertising, Other Applications

5) By End User: Luxury Hotels, Budget Hotels, Boutique Hotels, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Property Management Software, Booking Management Software, Revenue Management Software, Customer Relationship Management Software, Marketing Automation Software, Analytics And Reporting Software

2) By Hardware: Self Check In Kiosks, Digital Key And Access Systems, In Room Entertainment Devices, Point Of Sale Terminals, Smart Room Sensors And Controls

3) By Services: Consulting And Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Managed Services, Digital Marketing And Promotion Services, Data Management And Analytics Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hotel Digital Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the hotel digital market. However, the highest growth rate is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The global market report for hotel digital services includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

