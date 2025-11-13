Ez-XBRL Solutions and EcoActive Launch Agentic-AI Platform for Enterprise-Grade Disclosure

Ez-XBRL & EcoActive launch agentic-AI platform for unified CSRD/ESRS and ESEF financial/sustainability disclosure, giving CFOs/CSOs control & traceability.

Agentic AI is transforming disclosure management—streamlining reporting, applying smart checks, and delivering complete, transparent results with less time, cost, and rework.”” — Aneet Kumar, President of Ez-XBRL Solutions & EcoActive

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ez-XBRL Solutions and EcoActive today announced an agentic-AI enabled disclosure management platform for European enterprises that need to align financial and sustainability reporting for CSRD/ESRS and ESEF while operating across multiple jurisdictions. The platform gives CFOs and CSOs a single, controlled environment to manage complex disclosures with greater consistency, faster review cycles, and a fully traceable record for boards, advisors, and regulators. It leverages 15+ years of experience with large enterprises, a decade of patented AI automation, to deliver a solution that is production-ready — not experimental.European organizations are moving from siloed, end-of-cycle reporting to integrated, insight-led disclosure. Ez-XBRL and EcoActive are responding with a solution that replaces fragmented tools and manual checks with one intelligence-driven environment built for control, transparency, and speed. It draws on more than 15 years of enterprise and regulatory reporting experience and a decade of patented AI automation to deliver a platform that is production ready.“Disclosure management has entered a new era,” said Aneet Kumar, President, Ez-XBRL Solutions and EcoActive. “Our Agentic AI approach orchestrates the full reporting workflow, applies the right checks at every step, and gives leadership confidence that what they publish is complete, transparent, and supportable.”A COORDINATED, INTELLIGENCE-LED ENVIRONMENT Agentic, workflow-native AI - AI agents coordinate data intake, authoring, review, approval, and reporting — with built-in validations at every step, freeing teams to focus on insight, not process.* Embedded quality and cross-domain controls - A central validation layer enforces finance and sustainability rules, ensuring disclosures are complete, consistent, and defensible.* Finance and ESG in one workflow - A single process for financial and sustainability reporting ensures cross-domain data integrity allowing reviews to run on the same cadence without extra reconciliation.* Embedded Digital reporting - Reports are structured for modern digital-reporting environments as they are created, enabling an additional layer of transparency, drill-down, and auditability.BUILT FOR STRATEGIC FINANCE AND SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIPFor CFOs and CSOs, the platform elevates the focus from routine compliance activity to strategic oversight. In-line Finance and ESG validations, combined with a single governed workflow for all teams, reduce late-stage rework and enable timely review and decision-making. Every AI-assisted step is fully traceable, delivering audit-ready transparency while leadership concentrates on performance, risk, and stakeholder expectations.ABOUT EZ-XBRL SOLUTIONSEz-XBRL Solutions is a global provider of enterprise digital reporting and disclosure technology, helping organizations structure, validate, and publish high-quality reports through advanced automation and AI. The company has more than 15 years of experience supporting regulator-facing and market-facing disclosures across multiple jurisdictions and with large EU/UK enterprises.ABOUT ECOACTIVEEcoActive delivers a modern sustainability and disclosure platform, awarded Top Sustainability Brand 2025 by EUPD Research, that enables collection, standardization, and assurance-ready ESG reporting on a unified, data-driven foundation, helping enterprises bring finance and sustainability closer together.

