Second Annual Angels Nest Brunch Sells Out at the Waldorf Astoria to Support LA Foster Youth

Hosted by beloved and newly retired FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter Hal Eisner, featuring special guest, Christine Devine.

Los Angeles has deserving young people aging out of foster care who deserve stability, mentorship, and a real chance to thrive. Angels Nest exists to open that door.” — Arzo Yusuf, Executive Director

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angels Nest , the Los Angeles nonprofit helping youth transition from foster care to independent adulthood, will host its second annual Angels Nest Brunch Benefit on November 16th at 11am at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The sold-out event brings together civic leaders, philanthropists, and former foster youth to spotlight local pathways from foster care to stability. The timing aligns with National Adoption Month, when newsrooms citywide focus on adoption and permanency for youth in care.The program will be emceed by Hal Eisner, the beloved and newly retired FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter, and will feature an interview with FOX 11 anchor Christine Devine, recognized for the station’s long-running “Wednesday’s Child” adoption series. The afternoon includes a candid panel with former foster youth and a highlight of Angels Nest’s Wings of Empowerment housing program, which provides support such as groceries, laptops, textbooks, tuition assistance, and transitional housing.Angels Nest will present the Inspire Award to Eden Alpert of Vibrato Jazz Grill for philanthropic leadership as a former foster youth, and the Leadership Award to Bob Baker, Senior Partner at Baker, Keener & Nahra, for instrumental support advancing Angels Nest’s mission countywide.The exclusive brunch will feature a curated silent auction showcasing *The Lost Warhols* by acclaimed artist Karen Bystedt, along with the unveiling of a one-of-a-kind jewelry design by celebrity jeweler Michael Beaudry—available exclusively to Angels Nest donors.“Los Angeles has deserving young people aging out of foster care who deserve stability, mentorship, and a real chance to thrive,” said Arzo Yusuf, Executive Director of Angels Nest. “Angels Nest exists to open that door. This event shows how deeply this city cares, and it fuels the housing, education, and career support that change lives.”Angels Nest graciously thanks event sponsors: Katten, Lathrop GPM, Resolution Economics, Smart & Final, GLAALA, U.S. Bank, Cox Castle, El Super, Fiesta, Vibrato Jazz Grill, Hideaway Restaurant, Lucky Strike, and Levain Bakery.About Angels NestAngels Nest works to create a “foster care to success pipeline,” providing critical support for former foster youth to live independently and thrive. With an estimated 40 percent of Los Angeles’ unhoused population having experienced the foster system at some point, Angels Nest serves as a bridge, helping young people find stability, resources, and a future full of possibilities. Leadership includes Executive Director Arzo Yusuf and Board President John (Jack) Girardi, alongside a committed board and advisory council.Media Inquiries: To request press access or to schedule an interview with Arzo Yusuf.

