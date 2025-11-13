LA Radio Royalty Rick Dees, Who Transformed KIIS-FM into a National Powerhouse, Honored as 2025 Giant of Broadcasting

Rick Dees Official Photo (2025)

Rick Dees, whose unparalleled achievements elevated local radio to global heights and reshaped pop culture to be honored as 2025 Giant of Broadcasting

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) celebrates Rick Dees , the legendary radio host who dominated Los Angeles airwaves for over two decades, as a 2025 Giant of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts. This accolade underscores his transformative impact on media through decades of innovation, entertainment, and cultural influence, with unparalleled achievements that elevated local radio to global heights and reshaped pop culture along the way. The awards ceremony and luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 14, at Gotham Hall in New York City.Rick’s career exploded with the 1976 Grammy-nominated smash hit "Disco Duck," the multi-platinum phenomenon selling well over six million copies worldwide, securing a People's Choice Award, and reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100—cementing his place as a Platinum Recording Artist.After arriving in Los Angeles, Dees immediately began redefining morning radio. He transformed KIIS-FM into both the nation's highest-rated and highest-revenue-producing station, delivering extraordinary financial success to the group during his iconic tenure. He launched the Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 , syndicating it globally and reaching millions as a true global phenomenon with its hit music and infectious energy. A 10-time consecutive Billboard Radio Personality of the Year winner, Marconi Award recipient, National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and Hollywood Walk of Fame star holder, Dees remains a trailblazing entrepreneur and voice-over artist today, continuing to innovate through his Rick Dees Hit Music app—a brand expansion platform that harnesses the universal power of music to connect and engage on a visceral level—and inspiring even more new ventures that bridge generations and cultures."Los Angeles was where the magic truly amplified, turning my passion into a beacon for music lovers everywhere," Dees reflected. "This Giants recognition celebrates all that made it happen. My love for L.A. and Hollywood's heartbeat will always pulse strong in everything I do."Dees joins an illustrious 2025 class including award-winning actor and producer Kelsey Grammer; ABC News anchor and managing editor David Muir; retired TEGNA Inc. executive vice president Lynn Beall; communications attorney John R. Feore, Jr.; retired Cox Radio Group executive vice president Dick Ferguson; acclaimed actor Gary Sandy, best known for WKRP in Cincinnati; and Hall of Fame sportscaster Lesley Visser. ABC News Radio national correspondent Steven Portnoy will receive the LABF Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award.Bill Whitaker, CBS News correspondent and 2018 Giant honoree, emcees the ceremony. The event, presented by the LABF—a nonprofit dedicated to preserving broadcasting's rich history—celebrates innovators who have shaped media and culture. Beasley Media Group supports this year's gala, with TEGNA Inc. and ABC News as Diamond sponsors.Since 2003, LABF has honored over 260 broadcasting leaders, with proceeds funding the expansion of its world-class collection at the University of Maryland and supporting the Broadcast Education Association.For tickets, sponsorships, or more details, contact Debbie Beagan-Carcich, 2025 Giants Event Producer, at debbie@giantsofbroadcasting.org or 732-245-7799. Visit https://www.tvradiolibrary.org/giants-2025 for full honoree bios.About Rick DeesRick Dees is a Grammy-nominated Platinum Recording Artist, broadcast pioneer, entertainer, producer and entrepreneur whose iconic career from Platinum Recording Artist to global syndication has blended music, humor, and innovation to captivate audiences worldwide. Dive into the full Rick Dees universe from A to Z at Rick.com.About the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF)The LABF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future of broadcasting. For more, visit https://www.tvradiolibrary.org/

