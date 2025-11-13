DOH ALERTS PUBLIC TO EXPANDED BYHEART INFANT FORMULA RECALL

Posted on Nov 12, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents that all ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula products have been recalled by ByHeart Inc. due to potential contamination by Clostridium botulinum.

The recalled products are under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the agency has issued a warning to parents and caregivers to stop using all ByHeart products.

The manufacturer has now recalled all batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, including 24-ounce cans and 0.6-ounce individual-serve packets. These infant formula products were available for purchase online and were locally available from retailers like Target and Safeway. FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale.

Infant botulism is a rare but potentially fatal illness that presents a serious threat to the health of infants when Clostridium botulinum spores are ingested, colonize the intestinal tract and release a toxin up to several weeks following ingestion. Affected infants can present with some or all of the following signs and symptoms: constipation, poor feeding, ptosis (drooping eyelid), sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, respiratory weakness, respiratory difficulty, and possibly respiratory arrest.

You should contact your healthcare provider immediately if your infant is exhibiting these symptoms after having consumed the recalled product within the past 30 days.

The FDB advises consumers who have purchased the recalled products to immediately discontinue use and dispose of the product or return it for a refund. Any utensils, feeding bottles and other implements should be thoroughly washed with hot, soapy water. Consumers with questions should contact ByHeart Inc. via email at [email protected] or call 1-833-429-4327, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Representative product photographs are listed below:

# # #