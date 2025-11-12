House GOP Leadership Statement on Passage of Government Funding Bill to End the Democrat Shutdown and Reopen the Government
“The Democrat Shutdown is finally over thanks to House and Senate Republicans. There is absolutely no question now that Democrats are responsible for millions of American families going hungry, millions of travelers left stranded in airports, and our troops left wondering if they would receive their next paycheck. It was the Democrat Party that voted 15 times to keep the government closed and force the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
“All of it was pointless and utterly foolish. Democrats admitted they used the American people as ‘leverage’ and hurt their constituents on purpose — but they got nothing for their selfish political stunt. Voters will remember which party played political games in an attempt to ‘look tough’ to their base, while real people suffered.
“Now that Republicans have succeeded in ending the Democrat Shutdown, we look forward to continuing our important legislative work delivering results for the American people.”
