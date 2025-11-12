Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,060 in the last 365 days.

House GOP Leadership Statement on Passage of Government Funding Bill to End the Democrat Shutdown and Reopen the Government

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Speaker Johnson, Whip Emmer, and Chairwoman McClain released a statement after House Republicans passed and sent to President Trump’s desk the government funding bill to reopen the government after Washington Democrats kept it closed for 43 days, marking the longest government shutdown in American history:

“The Democrat Shutdown is finally over thanks to House and Senate Republicans. There is absolutely no question now that Democrats are responsible for millions of American families going hungry, millions of travelers left stranded in airports, and our troops left wondering if they would receive their next paycheck. It was the Democrat Party that voted 15 times to keep the government closed and force the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

“All of it was pointless and utterly foolish. Democrats admitted they used the American people as ‘leverage’ and hurt their constituents on purpose — but they got nothing for their selfish political stunt. Voters will remember which party played political games in an attempt to ‘look tough’ to their base, while real people suffered.

“Now that Republicans have succeeded in ending the Democrat Shutdown, we look forward to continuing our important legislative work delivering results for the American people.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House GOP Leadership Statement on Passage of Government Funding Bill to End the Democrat Shutdown and Reopen the Government

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more