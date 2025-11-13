Detroit Firm Sommers Schwartz, P.C., Announces Multi-Million Settlement for Medical Malpractice Case

Detroit, Michigan – Medical malpractice law firm, Sommers Schwartz, P.C. has announced a seven-figure dollar settlement in a recent medical malpractice case. The settlement resolves claims brought by a claimant who suffered brain injuries.

The complaint alleged that within days of a procedure, a series of medical oversights and failures to respond to escalating symptoms led to cardiac arrest and severe brain injuries.

The complaint cited medical records and revealed how the abdominal and brain injuries led to a cascade of complications. After multiple hospitalizations, the claimant’s attorneys argued how the client requires extensive care and is now dependent on others for all daily activities, requiring 24-hour home health aide assistance, ongoing therapy, and specialized equipment. Also, lost wages and non-economic damages were factored in.

“This matter underscores the importance of patient safety and timely intervention in post-surgical care,” said attorney Rick Groffsky in a statement accompanying the settlement. “We hope this resolution provides some measure of security for the family as they move forward.”

Sommers Schwartz has a long-standing history of representing clients in complex medical malpractice cases. In recent years, the firm has secured several notable settlements on behalf of individuals and families impacted by alleged medical negligence, including a case resolved for $7.4 million for a birth brain injury. The firm’s attorneys regularly pursue claims involving surgical errors, delayed diagnoses, and other critical patient safety concerns.

In this most recent matter, Sommers Schwartz reached a confidential settlement. Due to the terms of the agreement, the firm cannot disclose further details regarding the parties or the underlying allegations.

Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

