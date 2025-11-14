CardSight AI Launches Invite-Only Beta for AI-Powered Trading Card Identification & Infrastructure Platform

CardSight AI, Inc. Logo

Maine-based startup opens early access to developers and strategic partners, delivering accurate trading card identification API with baseball card coverage

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI , Inc. today announced the launch of its invite-only beta program, offering app developers and strategic partners early access to the company's AI-powered trading card identification and data platform. The API delivers visual card identification and catalog data designed to power the next generation of collecting applications.Built on advanced computer vision and generative AI technology, CardSight AI provides enterprise-grade card identification capabilities that previously required millions in development costs and years of specialized expertise. The platform's visual identification achieves 99.5% accuracy across more than 1,500 distinct baseball card sets from 1934 to present, while the catalog database contains detailed data for over 3 million cards including all parallels and variations."Modern AI has reached an inflection point where technology that once required massive teams and budgets can now be accessible to anyone with a great idea," said Eric Nusbaum , CEO and Co-Founder of CardSight AI. "Our visual identification technology can recognize cards across over 1,500 distinct sets, including sophisticated parallel identification that's essential for serious collectors. Combined with our comprehensive catalog data covering 3 million cards, we're putting industry-leading capabilities into the hands of every developer and entrepreneur. We're placing our bet on the belief that with today's advancements in AI, anyone with a great idea is now enabled to be a builder—and we want to provide the infrastructure that makes that possible."The beta program targets app developers building new collecting tools, existing apps and marketplaces seeking to enhance their offerings with automated card identification while reducing development costs, and sports card publishers interested in making their catalogs more discoverable. CardSight AI's developer-first approach includes REST APIs with full OpenAPI specifications, native SDKs across multiple languages, and comprehensive documentation for rapid integration.Key Platform Capabilities:* Visual Identification: 99.5% mAP accuracy with sub-second response times, supporting multi-card detection, graded slabs, and real-world lighting conditions* Comprehensive Catalog: 3M+ baseball cards spanning every major brand and manufacturer from 1934 to present* AI-Native Integration: Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints enabling Claude and ChatGPT to understand and work with trading card data* Developer Experience: Native SDKs for Node.js, Python, Swift, Java, and .NET, plus complete Swagger documentationCardSight AI has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports startups revolutionizing industries through AI and computer vision. The company's infrastructure-first positioning emphasizes accessibility and developer experience, with pricing designed to support builders from individual hobbyists to enterprise platforms."The collecting space has incredible innovation happening at the investment and portfolio management level," Nusbaum continued. "Our goal isn't to compete with existing platforms—it's to give them the infrastructure to do even more. Whether you're an established app looking to add visual identification without building an AI team, or someone with a completely new idea for serving collectors, we want to provide the technology layer that makes it possible. When platforms can focus on their unique value rather than rebuilding foundational technology, everyone benefits."The beta program begins with comprehensive baseball card coverage, with basketball, football, and Pokemon TCG support planned for future releases. All expansions will be available to existing API customers at no additional cost, ensuring applications built today automatically gain new capabilities as the platform grows.Developers, marketplaces, and strategic partners interested in joining the invite-only beta can apply at https://cardsight.ai . The company is accepting applications on a rolling basis with priority given to teams ready to integrate and provide feedback during the early access period.About CardSight AI:CardSight AI, Inc. is a Portland, Maine-based artificial intelligence company developing comprehensive visual identification platforms for collectors and investors. Founded in 2025 by collectors and technologists with decades of combined experience in finance technology and business operations, the company specializes in computer vision solutions for accurate identification and cataloging across collectible markets. CardSight AI's initial focus on trading card infrastructure demonstrates the company's broader mission: democratizing access to advanced AI-powered identification technology that enables anyone to build applications serving the collecting community. CardSight AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program.For more information, visit https://cardsight.ai or contact hello@cardsight.ai.

