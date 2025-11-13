Tribute to Brendan Murphy 

Photographer and former Irish News picture editor remembered for his work, wisdom and kindness.

Tribute by Kevin Cooper member of Honour, NUJ activist

The media industry has lost one of its greats with the death of former Irish News picture editor and photographer Brendan Murphy, whose career covered four decades, much of it during the Northern Ireland conflict.

Brendan was a mentor to many young journalists, a friend to others and a good union colleague to those who found themselves in difficulty.

Many colleagues have spoken of Brendan’s help and support in the early years of their career.

The late Seamus Kelters often spoke of Brendan accompanying him to a bereaved family in difficult circumstances and his wise and human advice in highly charged situations.

I was often grateful to Brendan for his support of colleagues and union members as I went in and out of the Irish News for chapel meetings or negotiations. He always had supportive words of wisdom to offer and helpful interventions at meetings to keep people focused on resolving the issue.

A number of photographic colleagues spoke of his generosity when occasionally they missed the mark and he offered them a picture to sort them out.

I often recommend his book ‘Eyewitness’, written by Seamus Kelters with Brendan‘s pictures, covering four decades of his career. It is probably the most complete photographic record of the conflict.

Colleagues from other newsrooms recall how Brendan often was first to the scene of an incident. When they would arrive later he would often share his information and ease their path often in difficult circumstances. Importantly, he was widely respected within the communities in Northern Ireland, particularly Belfast.

Kenny Archer, former NUJ FoC of the Irish News, said that photographers Brendan had mentored included Ann McManus, the late Hugh Russell, Mal McCann, Cathal McNaughton, and Niall Carson.

Archer added: "Behind his gruff exterior and stern gaze there was a caring, protective man, full of humour and wisdom. It goes without saying that he was an exceptional photographer himself. He will be sadly missed by all who worked with him.”

Brendan passed away peacefully 11th November 2025 at home in Belfast aged 84. He retired from The Irish News in 2003 but continued to take photographs for it and his work also featured in other publications, including The Irish Times and The Irish Independent.

The NUJ sends condolences to his family and friends.

