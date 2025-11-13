Atumcell Expands OT Cyber Defense with New ICS Snort 3 Ruleset and Expert Insights on Leading Podcast

Matthew T. Carr, Atumcell Head of Research & Technology Atumcell David E. Williams, Atumcell CEO

Matthew T. Carr’s appearance on Industrial Cybersecurity Insider underscores urgency of OT security as Atumcell delivers a ruleset for industrial environments.

Most ICS networks are blind spots. The Atumcell ICS Ruleset gives operators ready-to-use detection rules that fit how their systems actually run. We bridge the gap between awareness and action."” — Matthew T. Carr, Co-Founder and Head of Research

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atumcell Inc., a cybersecurity firm specializing in operational technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) security, today announced the launch of, a next-generation detection ruleset pack built for Snort 3. Atumcell's ICS Ruleset enables industrial operators to deploy advanced, OT-specific threat detection rapidly across production environments.Coinciding with the launch, Atumcell Co-Founder and Head of Research Matthew T. Carr appears on the Industrial Cybersecurity Insider Podcast , hosted by Craig Duckworth, where he discusses the real-world challenges of protecting cyber-physical systems and offers practical guidance for industrial operators.Podcast Appearance: Matthew Carr on the Front Lines of OT SecurityIn the episode, “The Nation-State Attacks Hiding in Your OT Network,” Carr shares his journey from vulnerability research to developing cutting-edge tools for OT environments. In 2019, he orchestrated a controlled cyber-physical compromise in a major automotive plant, showing that an active production line could be mapped, breached, and stopped in minutes with minimal code. The operation left no reconstructable trail and became the benchmark for end-to-end, untraceable OT compromise, years before larger firms adopted similar methods.Listeners will hear how attackers increasingly rely on espionage tactics to remain undetected, the danger of default passwords on IoT devices, and why many organizations still don’t know what’s truly running on their OT networks. Carr also explains how Atumcell’s team safely conducts penetration tests in live environments, develops proprietary detection rulesets, and maps network architectures to reveal unseen vulnerabilities.The episode covers a range of topics—from smart TVs as covert entry points to the motivations behind nation-state attacks on critical infrastructure—and concludes with a practical roadmap for securing cyber-physical systems.Product Launch: Atumcell ICS RulesetThe launch of Atumcell’s ICS Ruleset underscores the company’s mission to make industrial cybersecurity actionable and attainable. Built specifically for Snort 3, the ruleset provides curated detection tailored to the realities of OT networks—legacy systems, limited maintenance windows, and complex segmentation. It enables industrial operators, integrators, and managed service providers to deploy detection capabilities aligned with both adversary behaviors and operational constraints.“Most ICS networks are blind spots,” said Matthew T. Carr, Co-Founder and Head of Research at Atumcell. “The Atumcell ICS Ruleset changes that by giving operators ready-to-use detection rules that fit how their systems actually run. We built this to bridge the gap between awareness and action.”“The line between IT and OT is blurring,” added David E. Williams, CEO of Atumcell. “Companies can’t rely on isolation anymore. The ruleset delivers immediate, real-world detection coverage for environments that can’t afford downtime, but can’t afford compromise either.”About AtumcellAtumcell Inc. provides cybersecurity tools and services across IT and OT environments, with expertise in penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and cyber-physical risk management. Its solutions help organizations—especially mid-market and private-equity-owned industrial firms—move from compliance to true operational resilience.Learn more at https://Atumcell.com or explore the ICS Ruleset for Snort 3 at https://sales.atumcell.com/ About the Industrial Cybersecurity Insider PodcastIndustrial Cybersecurity Insider offers a thorough look into the field of industrial cybersecurity for manufacturing and critical infrastructure. The podcast delves into key topics, including industry trends, policy changes, and groundbreaking innovations. Each episode features insights from key influencers, policy makers, and industry leaders. Subscribe and tune in weekly to stay in the know on everything important in the industrial cybersecurity world.

The Nation-State Attacks Hiding in Your OT Network

