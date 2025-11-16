BOCO Launches Silicon Syringe Needle Guard & Cap Holder to Revolutionize Clinical Safety

Boco Needle Guard Boco Syringe Needle Guard Boco Syringe Needle Guard Holder

BOCO USA unveils its Syringe Needle Guard Protector, an innovative solution to eliminate needlestick injuries in clinics.

Safety in clinical practice shouldn’t rely on luck — it should be built into the tools we use every day.” — Natalie Devior

ELLENSBURG, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOCO, an emerging U.S.-based brand known for its sustainable oral care innovations, proudly announces the launch of its patent-pending Syringe Needle Guard Protector & Syringe Cap Holder, a breakthrough solution designed to minimize accidental needlestick injuries in dental and medical environments.🔬 A Safety Innovation Born from Real Clinical ChallengesEvery year, thousands of healthcare professionals face accidental puncture injuries that risk exposure to infections and disrupt workflow. The BOCO Needle Guard is engineered to solve this everyday hazard with a simple, intuitive design that protects clinicians during tray setup, sterilization, and transport.“Safety in clinical practice shouldn’t rely on luck — it should be built into the tools we use every day,” said Natalie, Founder of BOCO. “Our Needle Guard helps professionals work confidently and safely without compromising efficiency.”🧠 From Oral Care Comfort to Clinical SafetyBOCO first gained recognition through its Organic Orthodontic Wax , a petroleum-free, naturally soothing alternative for braces wearers. With ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, and xylitol, it became a trusted choice for comfort and sustainability.Building on that success, BOCO extended its innovation into clinical safety, transforming insights from the dental chair into practical protection for healthcare professionals.“We started with patient comfort — and evolved toward practitioner safety,” said Natalie. “Innovation at BOCO always starts with empathy and ends with sustainability.”🌍 Eco-Conscious Design with a Safety-First ApproachThe Needle Guard Protector is crafted using durable and recyclable materials, reflecting BOCO’s commitment to sustainability. Each component is built for longevity, reducing waste while ensuring daily protection in high-volume practices.BOCO’s dual focus — healthcare safety and eco-conscious innovation — reinforces its mission: to make responsible, practical products that improve everyday care.🚀 Patent and Market RolloutCurrently under U.S. patent review, the Needle Guard is expected to reach the commercial market in early 2026. BOCO plans to distribute through major dental suppliers, direct-to-clinic sales, and its official online store at www.bocousa.shop Clinics and healthcare facilities interested in early trials or wholesale partnerships are encouraged to reach out via the Contact page.🦷 About BOCOFounded in Maryland, USA, BOCO blends science, design, and sustainability to deliver innovative oral and clinical care solutions. The brand’s journey began with the development of BOCO Organic Orthodontic Wax, a natural, petroleum-free solution that redefined comfort for braces wearers. Today, BOCO continues to push boundaries — from eco-friendly oral care to professional-grade safety tools like the Needle Guard Protector.BOCO — Because Every Smile Deserves Better Care.

