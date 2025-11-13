Raices Ancestrales Representatives Meet with Superhumans to Advance a Nation-Scale Healing Model for Ukraine

Representatives of Raices Ancestrales met with the leadership of Superhumans to review practical innovations aimed at healing a nation.

LVIV, LVIV OBLAST, UKRAINE, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of Raices Ancestrales met with the leadership of Superhumans to review practical innovations and a shared operating philosophy aimed at healing a nation under siege physically, emotionally, and mentally. The session focused on Superhumans’ integrated model: precise prosthetic fit with required follow-ups, a single clinical standard for all patients, women-centered care, a licensed pediatric pathway, employer-backed skills training that leads to jobs, and accessibility written into every reconstruction plan and inspection.

“At Superhumans, you feel something steady and hopeful amidst the tragedy of war,” said Luis Fernando Guadamuz, Co-Founder, Raices Ancestrales, in a statement following the briefing. “People are not treated as cases. They are met at the stairs, the curb, and the clinic door with care that works. Fit that holds. Follow-up that happens. You can see confidence returning one day at a time.”

“Our focus at Raices Ancestrales is the whole person,” said Samantha Cushing, Co-Founder, Raices Ancestrales, commenting after the meeting debrief. “What we saw at Superhumans is a philosophy you can measure. It restores movement, steadies the mind, and brings families back into a routine. That is the kind of reliability communities need while the war continues.”

Superhumans leaders outlined the standards that underpin their approach: national fit protocols and device quality checks; trauma-informed workplace practices to support return-to-work; recruitment of female specialists and devices that preserve safe gait across footwear; a pediatric license aligned with growth and schooling; short skills programs designed with employers that end in a job offer; and accessibility requirements—ramps, widths, lifts, and wayfinding—specified and verified before acceptance.

“Equal standards for soldiers and civilians, devices that work in ordinary life, and follow-ups that keep people steady. When these pieces work together, a day holds together,” a Superhumans representative said.

About Raices Ancestrales

Raices Ancestrales is a humanitarian initiative with a global mission: identify proven, community-level practices in one region and help adapt and deploy them in others facing crisis or recovery. Co-founded by Samantha Cushing and Luis Fernando Guadamuz Rosales, the organization supports programs that restore physical function, strengthen emotional resilience, and rebuild livelihoods, working with local partners to turn effective ideas into reliable systems.

About Superhumans

