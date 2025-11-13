Florida-Based Repair Firm ZapFixers Responds to Surge in Burned GPU Connectors with New Service Offering

Burned 12VHPWR connector

As RTX GPUs age and 12VHPWR connectors fail, ZapFixers steps in to restore burned cards and prevent costly replacements.

We’re seeing more RTX cards with burned connectors every week — even older GPUs. The 12VHPWR issue isn’t going away, but most can be repaired affordably.” — Andy Shu

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Repair Experts See a Surge in Burned 12VHPWR Connectors as High-End GPUs AgeHigh-end gaming PCs are literally going up in smoke as 12VHPWR power connectors continue to fail on NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics cards. Now, one Florida-based repair company — ZapFixers — is leading the charge to bring these GPUs back from the dead.“We’re getting RTX cards with burned connectors every week,” says Andy Shu, Technical Director of ZapFixers and an experienced GPU repair specialist. “Most customers are shocked that something so expensive can melt like this. The problem gets worse as the cards age — tiny amounts of dust, oxidation, or cable strain can cause resistance and heat buildup that destroys the connector.”The 12VHPWR (12+4 pin) connector — used in NVIDIA’s RTX 4090, 4080, and other 40-series cards — has been controversial since launch. Designed to deliver up to 600 watts of power, it’s also proven to be sensitive to cable seating, adapter quality, and case clearance. When connections aren’t perfect, the results can be catastrophic: melted plugs, scorched sockets, and dead GPUs that still cost over $1,000 on the used market.ZapFixers specializes in GPU connector and PCB repair, restoring damaged cards at a fraction of the cost of replacement. Their technicians rebuild burned connectors, repair traces, and ensure stable power delivery using advanced micro-soldering tools and thermal imaging diagnostics.“Even two years after launch, these RTX cards remain incredibly valuable,” Andy adds. “Replacing them is often out of reach for gamers, creators, or AI enthusiasts. That’s why repair is not just economical — it’s essential.”The company urges PC builders to avoid using 90-degree 12VHPWR adapters, check for full seating of power cables, and use direct PSU connections whenever possible.With the rising age of RTX 40-series GPUs and ongoing cable design flaws, ZapFixers warns the problem could become even more widespread in 2025.About ZapFixersBased in South Florida, ZapFixers is a professional electronics and GPU repair service specializing in graphics card repair, console HDMI port repair, and advanced micro-soldering. From burned GPU connectors to shorted power rails, the company restores performance hardware for gamers, creators, and professionals across the U.S.Media Contact:📧 Contact@zapfixers.com

Smoked GPU Power Connector Repair – Real Fire Hazard Fix by ZapFixers

