Over $1.5M approved to fund 10 boating access projects planned for 2026

Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Salt Lake City — Several projects aimed at improving boater access in Utah were recently approved for funding and should begin construction in 2026.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources administers the Boating Access Grant Program for Utah, which funds projects like boat ramps, marina parking areas, marina restrooms, docks and other improvements at boating areas. Through a partnership with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program — approximately $1.5 million in funding was made available for 10 new boating access improvement projects planned for 2026. In addition, the partners will also allocate over $300,000 for the completion of boating access improvements at Causey Reservoir, approved last year.

"As Utah's boater population grows, investing in safe and accessible boating facilities across the state is critical to maintaining the quality of experience boaters enjoy," DWR Assistant Chief of Fisheries Craig Walker said. "However, it is important to note that the majority of funds — federal and state — used to maintain and construct boater access sites come from boaters themselves. Your boat registration fees, taxes on your purchases of boats, boating equipment, and boat fuel provide Utah with nearly $2 million each year for development and maintenance of boating access sites across Utah."

"Our lakes and reservoirs offer precious opportunities for families and visitors to connect with and recreate on the water," Ty Hunter, Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation Boating Program Manager, said. "By investing in these grants, we are proactively keeping our boating infrastructure sustainable for growing demand by directly improving access, safety and responsible stewardship for future generations of boaters."

Here is a look at the 10 projects that were funded for 2026:

Ramp improvements at the Lucerne Ramp on Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Ramp improvements at the Chicken Creek East Ramp at Strawberry Reservoir

Installation of a courtesy dock at Pelican Lake

Installation of a courtesy dock at the Renegade Ramp at Strawberry Reservoir

Parking improvements at the Renegade Ramp at Strawberry Reservoir

Installation of a courtesy dock at Wide Hollow Reservoir

Access improvements at Utah Lake State Park

Replacement of the breakwater at the Strawberry Reservoir Marina

Continuing work on creating a mobile boater trip planning app and then subsequent testing of the app. (The app and associated database will allow boaters to plan trips that meet their expectations and to allow boaters to rate the access of waterbodies in Utah.)

Visit the DWR website to learn about the Boating Access Grant projects approved in 2024. Boaters can reach out to the local agency that manages a waterbody or email Walker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to suggest potential boating access improvement project ideas.

Visit the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation website to learn more about the boating access grants.