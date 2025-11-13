HelloNation Brings 'Video Voyager' Bus and 'Shooter' McGavin to NAR Annual Conference in Houston

HelloNation "Video Voyager" at the NAR Annual Convention

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will this year’s NAR Annual Conference offer something new for real estate professionals who want practical, high-impact marketing ideas? HelloNation will provide that answer in Houston from November 14 through November 16, 2025, with a large, interactive booth built for learning and fun. The company will showcase its signature “Pay it Forward Program,” invite attendees to step inside its full-size HelloNation bus known as the “Video Voyager,” and host a special guest who brings both pop culture and competitive spirit.HelloNation’s 30’ x 50’ booth sits in a prime location near Homes.com and Zillow, positioning the team at the heart of attendee traffic. The easy-to-spot footprint is designed for movement, conversation, and hands-on demonstrations. Clear signage and a welcoming layout will help agents and brokers navigate each experience quickly.At the center is the “Video Voyager,” a full-size bus that functions as a mobile content studio and education hub. Visitors can tour the bus, see live filming workflows, and learn how video can be planned, shot, and shared with minimal friction. The structure reinforces HelloNation’s belief that useful media can be produced anywhere, at any time, when the process is simple and repeatable.HelloNation will also feature Chris McDonald, known to many as “Shooter” McGavin from Happy Gilmore. McDonald will be on site with a putting green, inviting attendees to try their luck against him. The activity adds light competition and creates an easy conversation starter that leads to practical marketing discussions.The company’s presence is backed by several top executives who will attend throughout the event. These leaders will meet one-on-one with agents, teams, and brokerages to discuss growth plans, content strategy, and local storytelling. The goal is to leave every visitor with two or three actions they can use the following week.HelloNation describes itself as a “Pay it Forward Program.” In practice, that phrase means the company invests first in education and community impact while building long-term relationships. Conference sessions at the booth will explain how this approach helps agents become trusted resources in their neighborhoods.Attendees can explore real examples of neighborhood guides, homeowner explainers, and service spotlights. The emphasis is on useful stories that answer real questions from buyers and sellers. HelloNation staff will show how to measure engagement and how to adjust content in steady, small steps.The booth design supports both quick drop-ins and longer visits. Morning and afternoon mini-sessions will repeat core lessons so busy attendees can still catch the essentials. Staff will help visitors map the next ninety days of content into a simple calendar.Being next to Homes.com and Zillow creates a natural path for agents who want to connect search behavior with local storytelling. HelloNation will explain how to turn inbound interest into value-driven follow-up without pressure. The focus is on trust, clarity, and community impact.Chris McDonald’s presence brings energy that complements the learning agenda. The putting challenge offers a playful break, yet it also mirrors the mindset needed for consistent marketing practice. Short strokes, steady aim, and repetition lead to better results over time.HelloNation executives will be available to discuss partnership options with brokerages and brands. Conversations will center on education, content access, and tools that help teams publish at scale. The team will also collect feedback to guide future features and programming.Visitors can expect clear takeaways on video scripts, microphone setup, lighting basics, and framing. The “Video Voyager” interior provides a real-world set that demonstrates how small changes can improve quality. Attendees will leave with a checklist they can apply in their next shoot.The “Pay it Forward Program” will be highlighted through stories from local markets. These examples show how agents can partner with schools, nonprofits, and small businesses to share helpful information that benefits everyone. The emphasis remains on service first, sales second.HelloNation encourages new and experienced agents to stop by, ask questions, and test ideas. The team believes that simple, repeatable tactics win over complex plans that never launch. The booth is built to lower the barrier to action.HelloNation will guide visitors on the importance of ethical storytelling and community sensitivity. The company believes that responsible content builds long-term reputation and that attention must be earned. Practical tips will help agents avoid common mistakes and maintain trust.Teams interested in referral growth can learn how helpful content supports introductions. The booth sessions will show how repeatable education creates goodwill that leads to opportunity.To set the tone for the weekend, HelloNation CEO Bob Bartosiewicz states, “We are on the precipice of changing the way realtors can Edvertise.” The company views NAR as a chance to listen, learn, and refine tools in step with agent needs. The team welcomes candid feedback and real stories from the field.HelloNation invites all NAR attendees to visit the booth near Homes.com and Zillow between November 14 and November 16. Come for the putting challenge with Chris McDonald, stay for the practical training, and leave with a plan. The “Video Voyager” and the entire team will be ready to help.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

