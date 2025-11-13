Take a Trip to Hawaii with AnimalZone® to Meet Mary Rose and the Amazing Animals she has Saved

Enjoy the lush beauty of the rainforest, and a story of love, trust, and healing

KURTISTOWN, HI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday November 8th, the season finale episode of Animal Zone , titled Dancing with Sharks & Saving Souls — The Story of Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary was aired. This can’t-miss episode takes viewers deep in the lush rainforest of Kurtistown, where they’ll meet the extraordinary Mary Rose — founder of Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary. You can watch the episode HERE When Mary moved to Hawai‘i and witnessed the suffering of chained and neglected dogs, she turned her compassion into action. For over 23 years, Mary Rose and her dedicated volunteers have given around-the-clock care to hundreds of abused and abandoned animals, offering them trust, healing, and a forever home filled with love, ponds, and playtime.Mary says of her animal friends, “Our purpose is to make them as happy as can be.”Before she was rescuing dogs, cats, birds, and barnyard friends, Mary Rose was exploring the world’s oceans as a professional diver with Holland Diving. From the icy depths of Scotland to the warm turquoise waters of the Caribbean, she’s seen nearly every corner of the planet — including a half-hour “dance” with a great white shark in the Red Sea. For more information about the Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary, visit https://rainbowfriends.org/ Since 2018, AnimalZonehas filmed more than 180 episodes in the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii. The family favorite show shares uplifting stories that highlight the extraordinary bond between animals and humans.Full episodes can be viewed at www.animalzone.org . Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.###

