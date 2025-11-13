OnPointe Software Launches Its Integrated Life-Expectancy Calculator

OnPointe Software

OnPointe Software has announced the release of its new Life Expectancy (LE) Calculator, a breakthrough addition to the OnPointe Retirement Planner.

OnPointe’s LE Calculator incorporates mortality data from the Society of Actuaries, the same source used by the life insurance industry. It accounts for factors such as age, gender, smoking status, and health classification to produce realistic, data-driven life expectancy estimates.

“The long overdue wait is over for a retirement planning software to offer a fully integrated and accurate Life Expectancy calculator so more realistic planning can be offered to clients. OnPointe calculates single and joint-life numbers just like life insurance companies and also comes with an additional lead gen widget for Facebook, websites, etc.,” said OnPointe Co-Founder, Roccy DeFrancesco, JD, CAPP, CMP.

Three Components in One Powerful Tool

This new calculator has three key components:

1. Stand-Alone Calculator – Advisors can independently run life expectancy projections for clients or prospects.

2. Integrated Module – Built directly into the OnPointe Retirement Planner.

3. Lead Generation Widget – A marketing tool advisors can embed on their websites or social media, allowing prospects to calculate their own life expectancy.

Joint Life Expectancy Modeling

Traditional planning tools often overlook the impact of joint life expectancy for couples. OnPointe’s LE calculator allows advisors to run both single and joint-life scenarios and provide LE numbers up to age 120.

Built for Marketing and Engagement

OnPointe LE Lead Gen Widget creates a personalized two-page report for consumers, complete with the advisor’s branding.

The OnPointe LE calculator is now available as a standard tool for those using the OnPointe Retirement Planning software.

About OnPointe Retirement Planner

OnPointe Retirement Planner is a leading provider of financial planning technology built by advisors for advisors. Its suite of tools, including the industry’s most accurate Roth Conversion Software, an IRMAA Calculator, and a Life Expectancy Calculator, helps advisors deliver more accurate and client-focused retirement strategies.

