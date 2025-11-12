Atlanta Therapist Relaunches Website to Improve Access to Care Ahead of Holiday Season

Constructive Strategies For Rational Living - Patti Lyons, LMFT

Patti Lyons, LMFT, enhances her digital presence to help therapy-seeking clients find trusted support before year-end stress spikes

People tend to power through the fall without checking in on their emotional health. By the time Thanksgiving or December hits, they’re depleted. This site is an open door, not another barrier.” — Patti Lyons

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based therapist Patti Lyons, LMFT, has relaunched her practice website with a focus on accessibility, user experience, and online visibility—just ahead of the holiday season, a period when many individuals and couples seek emotional support.The redesigned site, now live at www.pattilyons.com makes it easier for prospective clients to understand therapy options, learn about Patti’s approach, and get help without unnecessary friction or delays."I wanted the site to feel like an extension of how I work in person—calm, clear, and reassuring," said Lyons. "This season can be emotionally intense for many people. Having a simple way to reach out can make all the difference."The redesign included a full technical overhaul to improve speed, structure, and searchability. These updates help Google connect local Atlanta-area searchers with relevant services, such as:Anxiety and stress management The site also reflects current best practices in accessibility, mobile responsiveness, and navigation, ensuring a better experience for both first-time visitors and returning clients."People tend to power through the fall without checking in on their emotional health," Lyons added. "By the time Thanksgiving or December hits, they’re depleted. I wanted the site to feel like an open door, not another barrier."This upgrade also supports long-term goals for visibility and growth. Therapy in metro Atlanta is increasingly competitive, especially with telehealth platforms and insurance portals dominating search results. The website update ensures Lyons remains visible to people searching for independent, private-care options.

